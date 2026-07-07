Swiss manufacturer Georg Fischer sells turbine and aerospace foundry
Swiss manufacturer Georg Fischer is selling its precision casting business for the aerospace sector and the industrial gas turbine business to United States group CPP.
The business division currently employs around 600 people.
Georg Fischer expects the sale to generate cash inflows of around CHF220 million. This is intended to further reduce net debt.
The transaction is expected to be completed towards the end of 2026 and is subject to the usual closing conditions.
Following this transaction, Georg Fischer will have completed the divestment of all non-core activities to concentrate on the Flow Solutions sector.
CPP is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and operates over 20 sites in the US, Mexico, Poland, Belgium and Slovakia, employing around 5,800 people.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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