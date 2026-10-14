Glencore starts secondary listing on Australian stock exchange

Glencore’s secondary listing on the Australian stock exchange has commenced Keystone-SDA

Swiss commodities group Glencore has begun trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday with a secondary listing.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zweitkotierung von Glencore an australischer Börse gestartet Original Read more: Zweitkotierung von Glencore an australischer Börse gestartet

There were no major price fluctuations shortly after trading began.

Following a brief rise in the share price, the shares were trading at the issue price of 11.25 Australian dollars again just under an hour after trading began, at around 12 noon local time.

So-called CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), each of which economically represents one Glencore share, are traded on the Australian stock exchange. Existing shareholders will be able to convert their Glencore shares into CDIs in future, provided the relevant regulatory and technical requirements are met.

According to Glencore, the company has been active in Australia for over 25 years. The secondary listing was undertaken for strategic reasons.

The market offers access to an experienced investor base with proven expertise in the commodities sector, said CEO Gary Nagle in the run-up to the listing. It also strengthens the company’s presence in one of Glencore’s most important markets and increases financial flexibility.

In the long term, trading volumes in Australia are expected to reach a similar level to those currently seen in South Africa.

More

More Global trade Profits of Swiss commodities firm Glencore soar to $4.41bn This content was published on Glencore posts profit of $4.41 billion for the first six months of 2026. Read more: Profits of Swiss commodities firm Glencore soar to $4.41bn

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close