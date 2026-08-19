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Swiss manufacturing and construction return to growth

Manufacturing and construction: a return to growth in the second quarter
Manufacturing and construction: a return to growth in the second quarter Keystone-SDA

Swiss manufacturing output returned to growth in the second quarter of the year. The construction sector also recorded growth, said the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

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Keystone-SDA

Overall, between April and June, production rose by 5.1% and turnover by 0.4% year-on-year, the FSO has announced. This compares to a 6.1% contraction in production and 5.8% in turnover in the first three months of the year.

In the industrial sector, production rose by 5.5% compared with the second quarter of 2025. The sharpest increase was in the pharmaceutical sector (+15.5%). By contrast, there was a decline in vehicle manufacturing (-15.8%). Turnover in the industrial sector as a whole fell slightly (-0.3%).

The construction sector also performed well, with a 2.1% rise in production. Both building construction (+4.3%) and civil engineering works (+1.3%) grew.

As for other construction activities, output rose by a more moderate 0.8%. Turnover in the construction sector rose by 3.1% overall.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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