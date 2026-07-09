Nestlé investing half a billion in Thai Nescafé plant
Swiss fdood manufacturer Nestlé is investing CHF563 million to construct a production facility for its Nescafé brand in Thailand.
The factory will primarily supply the local market with instant coffee, coffee blends and other ready-to-drink beverages.
The investment aims to meet the growing demand for coffee in Thailand, a market estimated to be worth CHF1 billion, and to support “export opportunities”, the Vevey-based group said.
Located in Samut Prakan province and equipped with the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, the factory is expected to begin operations in 2028 and employ more than 500 people.
The food giant says it will source ingredients and raw materials locally, to the value of CHF100 million a year. The multinational has been operating in Thailand for over 130 years and is one of the main buyers of local Robusta coffee.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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