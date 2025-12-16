Holcim Acquisition in Peru Sends Cementos Pacasmayo Soaring

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Lea en español

Holcim Ltd. is buying a majority stake in Peruvian building materials producer Cementos Pacasmayo in its largest acquisition in Latin America, which sent its shares soaring.

The Swiss-based company will acquire 50.01% of the firm from the controlling Hochschild family for about $550 million, according to a Holcim spokesperson. The transaction value of all of Cementos Pacasmayo is $1.5 billion, including $400 million of net debt.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo rose as much as 61% in early trading in the Lima stock exchange, while its New York-listed shares were up about 50%.

Holcim said the deal will strengthen its presence in one of its most profitable regions — Latin America. Vontobel analyst Mark Diethelm welcomed the deal strategically and financially as it strengthens mid-term earnings visibility. Holcim shares listed in Zurich closed up 1.6% on Tuesday to reach a new record high.

Holcim is likely to increase its ownership of Cementos Pacasmayo beyond the current level, the spokesperson added. Once this transaction closes in the first half of 2026, it will trigger a mandatory tender offer for an additional 25% of the shares at a later stage, in line with regulatory requirements.

Pacasmayo is Peru’s second largest cement company, operating mostly in northern Peru. Its competitor Unacem is stronger in central Peru while Cemento Yura leads in the south. Those three companies controlled 84% of the market as of August.

Ratings agencies have noted a “low rivalry within competitor companies” in the Peruvian cement industry. Peru’s antitrust regulator fined Yura about $18 million for “restricting competition” earlier this year.

One of Peru’s wealthiest families, Hochschild is known primarily for its investments in mining, including precious metals producer Hochschild Mining Plc and rare earths firm Aclara Resources Inc.

Cementos Pacasmayo is expected to record net sales of $630 million this year. It has three plants with a combined annual capacity of about 5 million tons, as well as 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants.

The acquisition comes a year after Holcim entered Peru, where it has made a number of purchases. Year-to-date, the Swiss building materials manufacturer has made 15 acquisitions — on the mark of what Chief Executive Officer Miljan Gutovic projected, while it spun off its North American operations Amrize Ltd.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Holcim could be interested in Cemex SAB’s Colombian operations.

In October, Holcim announced a $2.2 billion acquisition of Xella from private equity firm Lone Star Funds to beef up its building solutions division as it aims to strengthen its offerings away from traditional cement. The company aims to grow the unit’s net sales — including from flooring, walling and roofing — to 50% of the group total by 2030.

(Adds share reaction in first, third and fourth paragraphs.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.