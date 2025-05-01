Nearly 500 UN staff demonstrate against budget cuts in Geneva
Nearly 500 people gathered on the Place des Nations in Geneva on Thursday, Labour Day, to denounce the austerity measures affecting the entire United Nations system. It was an unprecedented action, revealing the prevailing anxiety.
“There is a great deal of uncertainty about the staff cuts that affect thousands of people and about the budget cuts that jeopardise the United Nations system,” said Séverine Deboos of the ILO Staff Union. This is the first time that the union has not taken part in the Geneva May Day procession: it was necessary for all staff to make their voices heard.
“UN staff are not a commodity: we defend humanity,” said the UN staff unions and associations. “Reducing the number of UN staff means reducing the means of survival for the fight against famine, for education and for displaced families,” emphasised Ian Richards, president of the UN Geneva staff union.
