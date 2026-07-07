IOC Provisionally Lifts Suspension of Russian Olympic Committee

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(Bloomberg) — The International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, saying as the qualification period of the 2028 Los Angeles Games had started all athletes needed to be offered equal access to the competition.

The suspension had been in effect since October 2023 after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine the previous year and the ROC’s decision to transfer four partially occupied regions of Ukraine under its jurisdiction.

The IOC made its decision to lift the ban “considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organizations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine,” it said Tuesday in a statement. The Russian committee confirmed that it doesn’t and won’t conduct any activities in these territories, according to the IOC.

While the IOC reiterated its condemnation of the war, the committee said an athlete’s participation in international competition shouldn’t be limited by the involvement of his or her government in a war or conflict.

Still, the IOC highlighted that all Russian athletes returning to international competition must meet relevant anti-doping requirements.

It also said the IOC won’t organize any Olympic events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events. A decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors or any identifications for the Olympic Games will be made at the appropriate time, according to the statement.

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