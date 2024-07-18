Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kremlin says proposed ‘European Defence Union’ is sign of EU’s militarisation

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that pledges by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create “a true European Defence Union” if she won a second term spoke to the mood in Europe towards militarisation and confrontation.

In a document setting out her programme ahead of a European Parliament vote on granting her another term, Von der Leyen said the effort would include flagship projects on air and cyber defence over the next five years.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the document reflected von der Leyen’s “changing priorities” and said her proposals gave a “military colouring” to the European Union.

Peskov told reporters that her proposal “confirms the general attitude of European states to militarisation, escalation of tension, confrontation and reliance on confrontational methods in their foreign policy.”

“Everything is quite obvious here,” he said.

Peskov said that while Russia did not pose a threat to the EU, actions by member states regarding Ukraine “have excluded any possibility of dialogue and consideration of Russia’s concerns.”

“These are the realities in which we have to live, and this forces us to configure our foreign policy approaches accordingly,” Peskov said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR