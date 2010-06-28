Lausanne secures future of Béjart Ballet

This content was published on June 28, 2010 5:24 PM Jun 28, 2010 - 17:24

The renowned dance company Béjart Ballet has secured its long-term future in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

The city authorities as well as the two relevant foundations on Monday signed an accord to be valid until 2014.

All parties involved underlined the importance of the deal which is seen as a sign of mutual trust and in line with the ideas of Maurice Bejart, the founder of the ballet.



The city pledged to increase its annual subsidies from currently SFr4.5 million ($4.2 million), but no further details were given.



French-born Béjart moved to Lausanne from Brussels in 1987. He is considered one of the foremost choreographers of 20th century ballet. He died in Lausanne in 2007 at the age of 80.



