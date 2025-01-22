Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

Seasonal flu is on the decline in Switzerland. The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), released on Wednesday, show that lab-confirmed cases dropped from nearly 2,340 to under 2,000 last week.

Last week, Switzerland and Liechtenstein saw 1,988 lab-confirmed flu cases, similar to the numbers from early January. The season’s peak so far was recorded between January 6 and 12, with 2,338 confirmed cases.

The latest figures show that canton Jura is still the hardest-hit, with nearly 43 confirmed flu cases per 100,000 residents. Canton Ticino (41.93) and Glarus (40.42) also have significantly higher rates than the Swiss average of 22 cases per 100,000 people.

Flu remains widespread in French-speaking Switzerland, especially in canton Geneva (34.32), Neuchâtel (29.73) and Vaud (27.9). However, it’s also spreading east. The latest FOPH figures show that more German-speaking cantons reported above-average cases compared to the previous week.

These figures only account for lab-confirmed flu cases, so the actual number of people with the flu is likely higher.

The seasonal flu outbreak started in mid-December. Symptoms include a sudden fever (over 38°C), along with a cough or sore throat.

Steady decline in Covid-19 cases

Lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining since the 1,324 infections reported in the second week of November 2024. The latest FOPH data shows that only 276 cases were confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein last week.

