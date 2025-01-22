Listening: Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland
Seasonal flu is on the decline in Switzerland. The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), released on Wednesday, show that lab-confirmed cases dropped from nearly 2,340 to under 2,000 last week.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les cas de grippe sont en recul en Suisse
Original
The latest figures show that canton Jura is still the hardest-hit, with nearly 43 confirmed flu cases per 100,000 residents. Canton Ticino (41.93) and Glarus (40.42) also have significantly higher rates than the Swiss average of 22 cases per 100,000 people.
Flu cases surge in French-speaking Switzerland
Flu remains widespread in French-speaking Switzerland, especially in canton Geneva (34.32), Neuchâtel (29.73) and Vaud (27.9). However, it’s also spreading east. The latest FOPH figures show that more German-speaking cantons reported above-average cases compared to the previous week.
Lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining since the 1,324 infections reported in the second week of November 2024. The latest FOPH data shows that only 276 cases were confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein last week.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Thousands of emigrants’ descendants in Argentina demand Swiss citizenship
Basel diocese files five claims of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church
This content was published on
The diocese of Basel has received 141 reports of sexual abuse since the publication of a sweeping study on violations in the Catholic Church by the University of Zurich in 2023.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.