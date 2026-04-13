Oil Jumps, Stocks Fall on Move to Block Hormuz: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil surged while stocks and bonds fell as a brief bout of market optimism unraveled after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran after weekend peace talks collapsed.

Brent crude jumped 8% to just under $103 a barrel on concerns a blockade will worsen the flow of energy through the key waterway. Asian shares dropped 0.6% at the open Monday and S&P 500 futures fell around 1% as higher oil prices threatened to weigh on economic growth.

The dollar, which has been the haven of choice since the Middle East conflict began, strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers. Treasuries fell and Japan’s 10-year yield rose to 2.49%, the highest since 1997. Gold slipped 1.5% to about $4,670 an ounce as higher oil prices fueled expectations interest rates will stay elevated, weighing on non-yielding assets such as bullion.

Trump’s escalation came after US-Iran talks in Pakistan ended without a deal over the weekend, undermining appetite to build on last week’s ceasefire-driven gains in equities. Even so, the relatively modest pullback in stocks on Monday’s open suggests investors remain cautiously hopeful that a resolution can be reached and limit the war’s impact.

“The nuance is worth watching,” Dionissios Kontos, co-founder of Meyka AI, an artificial intelligence-driven market analysis firm, said prior to the blockade. “Iran’s foreign ministry left the door open for further talks, so this isn’t a full collapse, just prolonged uncertainty.”

The US will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on Monday at 10 a.m. New York time, the US Central Command said, following up on Trump’s announcement. US forces won’t impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Iran said it “won’t allow” the blockade to go ahead.

Trump said the US will interdict any vessel that has paid a toll to Iran for safe passage through Hormuz and will clear mines in the strait. A blockade would halt the nearly 2 million barrels a day of Iranian oil that’s been passing through the waterway, further squeezing global supply and cutting off a vital lifeline for the Islamic Republic.

“The market is getting used to wild swings in headline directions,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG International. “It’s unlikely for the indices to test recent troughs again at this juncture, but things could turn much worse if Iran retaliates and US resumes previous plan of wiping out Iran’s civilisation.”

Gauging how markets will react to headlines from the Middle East has been a fraught process since the conflict erupted at the end of February. Big swings have been common as the US and Iran postured for negotiating advantage. Still, analysts said the scale of market reaction may be limited if investors take the view that the talks represent a negotiating tactic that will eventually lead to a solution for the seven-week conflict.

“It was already somewhat anticipated in the market that the weekend negotiations would not be entirely optimistic,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto, a senior client portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management Japan Ltd. “Limited downside today suggests that there weren’t that many participants who had built up long positions last week following the ceasefire.”

Adding to the potential for turbulence, first-quarter earnings season is about to start in the US, with analysts projecting S&P 500 profits will rise about 12% from a year earlier, the weakest since the second quarter of 2025. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. kicks off the US reporting season on Monday.

Investors are eager to hear what corporate leaders have to say about the mounting risks, which include hotter inflation as a result of the surge in oil, and the threat that consumers start to pull back. Data on Friday showed US consumer prices jumped the most since 2022, although the core measure was relatively tame, while consumer sentiment slumped.

Against that backdrop, higher bond yields are starting to look appealing to some investors. Two-year Treasury yields, most sensitive to Federal Reserve policy expectations, are around 3.85%, up nearly half a percentage point since the war began.

Bond traders are likely to “weigh safe-haven demand against the inflation read,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com. “If oil pushes higher on Hormuz concerns, inflation expectations reprice quickly and put a floor under yields. That limits how far the duration rally can run.”

Elsewhere, Hungary’s currency gained versus the euro and the dollar after Prime Minister Viktor Orban was ousted in a landslide victory for the pro-European opposition in Sunday’s election. The result is seen as the most bullish outcome, as it would help unblock access to billions of euros in European Union financing.

While the forint and other Hungarian assets are likely to benefit, the scope for the rally “could be constrained by the failure of the US and Iran to reach a peace agreement,” said Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at In Touch Capital Markets.

“Investors and rating companies will also expect the new government to put Hungary on the path of public finances consolidation as soon as possible,” Matys said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 9:42 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6% Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1685 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.76 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.8362 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to $0.7031 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $71,067.21 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,197.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.35% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 5.5 basis points to 2.485% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 5.04% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.3% to $104.59 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.5% to $4,678.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Ruth Carson, Andras Gergely, Winnie Hsu and Momoka Yokoyama.

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