Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Paris Mayor: overseas visitors should not be worried by rise of French far-right

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Visitors from overseas travelling to Paris for next month’s Olympic Games should not be worried by the rise of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party, now leading in polls for a parliamentary election, said the Paris Mayor on Wednesday.

“As the far-right is at the gates of power ahead of the Olympic Ganes, I want to tell our friends from abroad who are worried that Paris is a place where we will continue to breathe democracy,” said Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR