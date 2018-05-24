This content was published on May 24, 2018 8:41 AM May 24, 2018 - 08:41

The Chicago consulate was closed in 2014 as part of a cost cutting measure (Keystone)

The Swiss consulate in Chicago, which was closed in 2014, will be reopened in 2019 “in order to step up efforts to promote Switzerland’s economic interests in the Midwest of the United States”, the foreign affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The consulate was closed as part of a cost-cutting measure, but the recent growth of Chicago as an important centre for Swiss direct investment led to a reassessment of the situation.

“In the past three years, Swiss Business Hub USA, which is based in New York, has seen a significant increase in demand for services from Swiss SMEs [small and medium-sized businesses] wishing to do business in the Chicago region in particular,” said a government statement.

The consulate will be “modest in size” and will focus primarily on promoting the economic interests of Switzerland. The Alpine nation has around 170 representations worldwide. Since 1990, 24 embassies and 12 consulates have been opened, particularly in large cities in emerging countries.

