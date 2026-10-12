Osteoporosis in Switzerland going undiagnosed and untreated

The Rheumatism League aims to raise awareness of healthy bones through its first national osteoporosis campaign. Keystone

According to the Swiss Rheumatism League, osteoporosis – a rheumatic bone disease – often goes undiagnosed and inadequately treated in Switzerland. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), around 684,000 women affected by the condition in this country do not receive any treatment.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Osteoporose wird in der Schweiz häufig nicht erkannt und behandelt Original Read more: Osteoporose wird in der Schweiz häufig nicht erkannt und behandelt

The Rheumatism League notes, on the occasion of World Rheumatism Day on Monday, that the extent of the shortfall in care for men is not yet known. The Rheumatism League now aims to raise awareness of healthy bones through its first national osteoporosis campaign and to encourage people to address their bone health at an early stage using the new osteoporosis risk check.

According to the league, from the age of 50 onwards, one in two women and one in five men will suffer a bone fracture due to osteoporosis at some point in their lives. The condition often develops over many years without causing any symptoms.

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The Rheumatism League notes that even after a bone fracture, a targeted assessment is often not carried out. This gap in care leads to preventable fractures.

In Switzerland, there has so far been a lack of widespread public awareness. The campaign, with slogans such as “No world is cushioned enough for brittle bones” or “No world is soft enough for brittle bones”, focuses on everyday life rather than medical imagery. The call to assess bone health at an early stage is intended to encourage people to address their own bone health and potential risk factors sooner.

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Translated from German/reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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