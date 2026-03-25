Study finds gaps in HPV vaccination of adults in Switzerland

Study shows gaps in HPV vaccination of adults Keystone-SDA

According to a new study, only one in four adults has been vaccinated against the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Studie zeigt Lücken bei HPV-Impfung von Erwachsenen Original Read more: Studie zeigt Lücken bei HPV-Impfung von Erwachsenen

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The University of Zurich (UZH) announced on Wednesday that there had previously only been limited data on HPV vaccination in adults. A nationwide survey of around 3,850 people has now shed new light on the actual vaccination rate.

The virus is responsible for the development of various cancers. HPV vaccination is considered very effective and has been recommended in Switzerland for girls and young women aged 11 to 26 since 2007 – and for boys and young men since 2015.

According to the study, a good 27% of adults between the ages of 18 and 45 have received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine.

Large differences by age and gender

However, there are major differences between the various groups. Almost 59% of 18 to 26-year-olds were vaccinated, while the rate among 27 to 45-year-olds was only around 16%. There was also a large disparity between the sexes: Just under 43% of women, but only around 12% of men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the study, knowledge about the vaccination and medical recommendations are decisive for willingness to be vaccinated.

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More Medicine access Dealing with vaccine hesitancy in the age of misinformation – lessons from Switzerland This content was published on In Switzerland, complementary and alternative medicine is key to addressing vaccine hesitancy. Read more: Dealing with vaccine hesitancy in the age of misinformation – lessons from Switzerland

A decisive factor in whether a person is vaccinated or not is knowledge about HPV and the vaccination. The researchers divided the respondents into three profiles. In the well-informed group, around 41% were vaccinated. Among the sceptics, the rate fell to just under 14% and in the group with little knowledge to 8%.

“Our results show that vaccination decisions differ greatly depending on what people know and how they assess the risk,” first author Kyra Zens is quoted as saying in the press release.

Medical recommendations also played a key role. More than half of unvaccinated people stated that they had not received such a recommendation from a doctor. At the same time, there is great potential: in the well-informed group, around 60% of unvaccinated people would still consider vaccination. Even in the group with little knowledge, around one in two people are open to the idea, according to UZH.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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