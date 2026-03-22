Revisiting a Swiss Arctic expedition at UNIGE
On Tuesday March 31, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Fondation Pacifique are organising an evening dedicated to the Arctic 2020-2024 expedition. The aim of this circumnavigation of the Arctic Ocean by sailboat was to collect scientific data to gain a better understanding of the role of this region, which is particularly sensitive to climate change.
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The documentary “Arctic Horizons. The story of an unprecedented Swiss expedition” will be shown for the first time. The screening will be followed by a discussion on the scientific, environmental and geopolitical challenges of the Arctic, in the presence of Daniel McGinnis, associate professor at the UNIGE and a specialist in environmental and water sciences.
Launched in 2020, the main scientific objective of the expedition was to continuously monitor greenhouse gas concentrations in the Arctic. The project was part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).
Fondation Pacifique, a non-profit organisation based in Geneva, welcomes young people from disadvantaged backgrounds aboard its sailing boats. For the 2020-2024 Arctic expedition, two sailing boats were used by the various crews: the Mauritius and the Que Sera.
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