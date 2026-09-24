Rhine Sinks to Record Low in Further Blow for Shipping

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(Bloomberg) — Water levels in the Rhine River dropped to the lowest on record, further hindering transport on a critical shipping route for coal, fuel and industrial commodities across central Europe.

The water level at Kaub, a critical bottleneck for vessels en route to Germany and Switzerland, fell to 4 centimeters on Thursday. That’s the lowest in records going back to 1880.

The all-time low marks eclipses the level reached in August, when Western Europe’s hottest ever summer depleted waterways across the region. That’s already causing disruptions on the Rhine, constricting barge loads and driving up shipping costs.

The cost of shipping diesel from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe climbed 15% on Monday, after more than doubling this month as dry conditions predominated.

A high-pressure pattern is forecast to linger across much of continental Europe through the end of the month, sapping flows on the Rhine and other major rivers, according to analysis from MetDesk meteorologist Richard Martin-Barton. Water levels at Kaub could sink lower in the coming days, according to forecasts from the German Federal Institute of Hydrology.

Still, the chances of rainfall show signs of improving in early October, according to weather models and analysis from German forecasters and MetDesk.

The Kaub gauge doesn’t represent the depth down to the riverbed, but is a measure used by ship operators and owners to calculate how much cargo can be safely carried without a vessel being damaged or running aground.

The Rhine has recorded 74 days with river levels below 78 centimeters (31 inches), a threshold beyond which barge shippers have to reduce cargo loads by 30% to navigate the depleted waterway, according to analysis from Volt Power Analytics. That far exceeds the 41 day-stretch recorded during the 2022 energy crisis.

Dry conditions have also strained hydro generation in Germany and France, which are down 37% and 28% compared with the 2019-2025 period, said Silje Eriksen Holmen, head of fundamentals and hydrology at Volt Power Analytics.

Holmen said similar disruptions are likely to keep repeating as the world’s fastest-warming continent faces more frequent and intense heat waves and long periods of drought.

“This will be the impact for every summer going forward,” she said. “That’s not a bold guess. That’s how it will be.”

River flows fell to record lows across much of Europe’s major waterways, with the Rhine, Danube and Vistula having their lowest seasonal flows in Copernicus Climate Change Service data stretching back to 1992. After a brief respite, dry conditions returned, leaving the Rhine and other major rivers starting autumn critically low levels, government and commercial forecasters say.

The Rhine’s upstream watershed has been hit particularly hard hit this summer. France endured its hottest summer on record, while the April-to-August period was also Switzerland’s hottest and driest since 1901, according to government forecasters. Germany recorded its second-hottest summer since 1881, alongside rainfall about 28% below normal.

–With assistance from William Mathis.

(Updates with shipping costs in fourth paragraph)

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