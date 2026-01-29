Roche Sees Profit Growth Outpacing Sales This Year

(Bloomberg) — Roche Holding AG’s profit will probably outpace sales growth once again this year as the Swiss drugmaker works to push crucial new medicines through clinical trials.

Earnings per share excluding some items will likely rise by a high single-digit percentage at constant currencies, the company said Thursday. Sales will grow in the mid single-digit range, it said. The forecast is the same as last year’s and comes as Roche reported lower-than-expected earnings per share and revenue for its blockbuster eye drug Vabysmo.

Roche needs new treatments to power growth and recently sparked interest with study results for an experimental breast cancer pill and an obesity injection. The drugmaker aims to reach the top three of the obesity market despite a relatively late start in the booming field, and analysts say its giredestrant pill could become a new backbone for the treatment of hormonal breast cancer.

Vabysmo sales rose 7% to 1.04 billion francs ($1.36 billion) at constant exchange rates last quarter, less than analysts had forecast. Demand for the newer ophthalmology treatment is key as older bulwark medicines decline. A rival stopped funding patient-support foundations in the US that helped with drug access, but Roche said it now stepped up with its own funding to make up.

“A notable Vabysmo miss may be in focus,” Michael Leuchten, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note.

The company is also scheduled to release data on a multiple sclerosis drug that could be a successor to its top-seller Ocrevus and some weight-loss medicines.

“Ample news flow in 2026 should spark investors’ interest, but not without risks,” Stefan Schneider, an analyst at Vontobel, said about the outlook.

Obesity Push

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schinecker said the company aims to stand out in obesity with a mix of solid drugs that can be combined with others and diagnostics to identify the right patients. Just this week, mid-stage data showed Roche’s weekly obesity shot delivering weight loss that appears on par with Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster Zepbound and better than Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy.

The company plans to begin late-stage trials this quarter and ultimately test the drug both on its own and in combination with others as it seeks to catch up with obesity market leaders.

Roche’s earnings per share rose 4% last year, held back by a strong Swiss franc and a slowdown in diagnostics. Sales at the unit declined as prices in China were cut. Roche’s overall sales climbed 2% to 61.5 billion francs, led by medicines like Ocrevus and Hemlibra for hemophilia.

With the majority of its revenue coming from the US and significant costs in Switzerland, Roche faces an outsize impact from the weak dollar.

Roche shares have climbed about 30% in the past six months, more than Swiss rival Novartis AG’s.

