S&P 500 Is on Cusp of Bull Market Amid Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s hopes that Donald Trump’s tariff war is cooling drove stocks toward their second-best week in 2025, with the S&P 500 rising for a fifth straight session despite a soft reading on consumer sentiment.

Equities extended gains as the Financial Times reported the US and the European Union broke an impasse to enable tariff talks, bolstering optimism about negotiations with America’s top trade partners. That’s after a recent truce with China fueled the risk-on tone that drove the stock benchmark to the brink of a bull market, surging almost 20% from its April low.

Since last Friday, the S&P 500 has risen over 5%. Action in the bond market was muted, though Treasuries headed for a third straight weekly drop — the longest losing streak this year. The dollar rose despite data showing sentiment among options traders is the most negative in five years.

President Trump’s attempts to shake up global trade left US equities out of favor earlier this year. But there are signs that investors are returning. Fund managers added about $20 billion to American stock funds in the past week, the first inflow to the region in more than a month, according to EPFR Global data cited by Bank of America Corp.

“The fear of bad tariff outcomes appears to be fading quickly,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “Overall, a solid week, and momentum remains to the upside.”

Trump said he would set tariff rates for US trading partners “over the next two to three weeks,” asserting there are “150 countries that want to make a deal.” While investors have little clarity on how negotiations will unfold, the absence of bad news on the trade front helped firm market sentiment.

Traders were able to look past data showing US consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell and inflation expectations climbed to multi-decade highs. Given the recent de-escalation of trade tensions with China, Capital Economics’ Alexandra Brown expects a marked rebound in sentiment next month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Oil rose after Iran’s foreign minister downplayed prospects for a breakthrough in nuclear talks with the US.

Since the US-China truce, several banks across Wall Street have been watering down calls for a recession. Renewed optimism around trade deals has propelled American stocks ahead of most global benchmarks this week.

The shift came after a period in which Wall Street money managers grew skeptical about the US equity market and started to pull away from growth stocks and rotate into defensive names, due to escalating concerns from trade wars to economic growth and geopolitical tensions.

In the first three months of the year, hedge funds boosted positions in healthcare stocks while reducing exposure in the technology sector. Bloomberg has so far analyzed 13F filings by 736 hedge funds. Their combined holdings amounted to $530.04 billion, compared with $553.02 billion held by the same funds three months earlier.

The furious comeback in US equities from the depths of last month’s rout is poised to come to a halt, according to Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett.

The chief investment officer of the bank’s wealth management division says decelerating revenue growth from the Magnificent Seven megacap companies and waning earnings momentum more broadly will limit further market upside after a double-digit recovery in the S&P 500 Index from April’s lows.

“I think we’re going to stall out here,” Shalett said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Surveillance. “It’s hard to justify the numbers.”

Corporate Highlights:

The US Justice Department is considering an agreement that would allow Boeing Co. to avoid a criminal charge for two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jets, according to lawyers representing family members of the victims.

Apple Inc. and Epic Games Inc. sparred over whether the iPhone maker was obstructing access to the hit game Fortnite, the latest tussle in a long-running feud over Apple’s control of game distribution revenue.

The Federal Trade Commission wrapped up its case Thursday for breaking up Meta Platforms Inc. as an illegal social-media monopoly, with the company now set to lay out its defense in the ongoing antitrust trial.

CoreWeave Inc. surged after Nvidia Corp. reported a larger-than-anticipated stake in the cloud-computing provider.

Applied Materials Inc. gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, highlighting the potential cost of the US trade dispute with China.

Charter Communications Inc. has agreed to combine with closely held Cox Communications in a cash-and-stock deal that would unite two of the biggest US cable providers.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s rally has been unconquerable this week, as even a one-two punch of negative headlines did little to stop the crypto exchange operator’s climb ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. reported quarterly sales that beat analysts’ estimates, benefiting from the strength of its latest basketball game and the continued success of Grand Theft Auto Online, but the full-year forecast for revenue came up short.

Novo Nordisk A/S is replacing Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen as the drugmaker wrestles with increased competition for its Wegovy obesity shots that transformed the weight-loss industry and made the Danish company the star of corporate Europe.

OpenAI is rolling out a new artificial intelligence agent for ChatGPT users that’s designed to help streamline software development as the company pushes into a crowded market of startups and large tech firms offering AI tools for coders.

Billionaire Michael Novogratz said Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is talking with the US Securities and Exchange Commission about tokenizing its own stock as well as other equities using its digital-asset platform.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:48 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1154

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3279

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $103,873.97

Ether rose 1.8% to $2,583.96

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.59%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $62.60 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.6% to $3,187.64 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.