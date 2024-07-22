Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Slovakia gets first new F-16s to boost air defence

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MALACKY, Slovakia (Reuters) – Slovakia received on Monday the first two of 14 new F-16 fighter jets that will replace Russian-made planes it had already donated to Ukraine.

Slovakia has relied on central European neighbours for air patrols since last year when it handed over a dozen MiG-29 fighters, which were to be grounded due to a lack of parts and maintenance, but which Kyiv could use in its war with Russia.

NATO member Slovakia, which lies on the military alliance’s eastern flank, is set to receive another 12 F-16s by the end of next year.

Slovakia had officially taken over the first jets, made by Lockhead Martin, earlier this year but they had stayed in the United States for maintenance training.

Slovakia signed a deal in 2018 for the 14 jets, worth around $1.6 billion. The first deliveries are a year late after delays during the COVID pandemic.

The jets have become more important as NATO bolsters its eastern flank and neighbouring Ukraine fights a Russian invasion.

Slovakia’s new government under Prime Minister Robert Fico, in power since late last year, has ended state military aid to Ukraine and sought an investigation into the previous administration’s donation of the MIG-29 fighters.

