SNB Cuts Interest Rate to Zero in Effort to Stop Franc Inflows

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate to zero, seeking to deter investors from pushing up the franc.

The quarter-point reduction on Thursday is the sixth consecutive move by officials, and was forecast by most of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg after the currency’s strength caused consumer prices to drop for the first time in four years. A minority anticipated an even bigger half-point step.

“With today’s easing of our monetary policy, we are countering the lower inflationary pressure,” President Martin Schlegel said in Zurich. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our monetary policy if necessary” he said, adding that “we remain willing to be active in the foreign exchange market as necessary.”

The cut underscores just how far US President Donald Trump’s disruption to global trade is impacting Switzerland. Schlegel and colleagues had signaled as recently as March that they were probably finished with easing, but the currency’s role as a haven from turmoil forced their hand.

The Swiss franc rose as much as 0.2% to the day’s high of 0.9387 versus the euro after the announcement, reflecting hope from some market participants that the SNB would take a more aggressive step and cut by 50 basis points.

Investor alarm at the impact of US policies prompted such inflows in the past quarter that the franc touched a decade-high against the dollar, pushing the inflation rate below below zero for the first time since early 2021.

Since April, the haven currency has traded in range around 0.92, benefiting from demand induced by the broad selloff in the dollar. Against a basket of currencies, the franc has gained nearly 2% so far this year.

The Swiss move contrasts with the wait-and-see approach taken by most global peers. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept its rate unchanged, and the Bank of England may do so too later on Thursday. Officials at the European Central Bank have signaled a pause for now after a series of reductions. Still, Norway’s central bank surprised with a cut on Thursday as well.

Specter of Negative Rates

By going as low as zero, SNB officials are not only ending more than 2 1/2 years of positive rates, but also setting the lowest benchmark of any major central bank.

They’re also experimenting with a specific level that the central bank never tested when it adopted negative borrowing costs, neither on the way down, nor going up again. That will challenge Swiss banks, as it eliminates income from deposits while also compressing margins on loans and mortgages.

If pressure on the franc persists, officials have the option of going below zero, which the SNB already did from 2014 to 2022. Schlegel has said that “no one likes” such a measure but that policymakers are ready to do so if needed. A minority of economists reckon such a move could transpire as soon as this year.

Schlegel on Thursday acknowledged that the rate move brings borrowing costs “to the verge of negative territory.”

“We are also aware that negative interest rates do have undesirable side-effects and presents challenges for many economic agents,” he said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“The SNB’s next move is difficult to anticipate given the high level of trade, growth and currency uncertainty, but all in all, we would pencil an additional 25-bp cut in September, lowering the policy rate to negative territory. The risks are tilted toward a longer period of ZIRP, giving the SNB more time to assess the macroeconomic impact of a strong franc.”

—Jean Dalbard, economist. For full react, click here

Economists at ODDO BHF said that they see a high probability of another 25 basis point cut in September.

Such a “return of negative rates aims to curb the appreciation of the Swiss franc and boost domestic credit,” they said. “The SNB is likely to reintroduce partial exemption mechanisms to protect domestic banks, while having a more direct impact on foreign capital flows.”

Swiss stocks fell as much as 1.1% on Thursday. While lower rates are supportive for exporters, a strong franc, zero rates and a flat yield curve tend to be a headwind for banks and financials stocks, which make up about a fifth of the market benchmark.

Franc Watch

The other way to weaken the franc would be to restart currency interventions, but that brings risks of its own. The US branded the Swiss a manipulator during Trump’s first term, and earlier this month, the Treasury added Switzerland to a list of economies subject to monitoring for exchange-rate policies.

SNB officials have said that they will use the tool if necessary, but shirked from large-scale market action for all of last year.

For now, one source of relief for the central bank may come from the increase in crude oil costs after hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.

Even so, its outlook still points to weak consumer-price pressures that are likely to keep officials concerned. On Thursday, they lowered their forecast for inflation this year, expecting it to average 0.2% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026 and 0.7% in 2027, after it was previously seen at 0.4%, 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

Against some expectations they kept intact their outlook for Switzerland’s economy despite US tariffs. After the strongest expansion in two years last quarter due to front-loading of exports, the SNB still expects growth in a range of 1%-1.5% this year. Earlier this week, the government published a forecast for 1.3%.

Schlegel and his two peers on the central bank’s board will address reporters at 10 a.m. in Zurich and will likely be quizzed about the future path for Swiss rates given geoeconomic uncertainties.

Another topic of interest could be the SNB’s decision to maintain its system of remunerating reserves, in which it pays banks full interest only on deposits up to a institution-specific limit.

For parked cash above that, lenders get the policy rate minus 25 basis points, which means that there’s now negative interest on such excess reserves.

