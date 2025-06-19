SNB Introduces Stealth Negative Rate to Keep Money Markets Going

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank may have cut its interest rate to zero, but the way it penalizes banks’ excess reserve holdings means lenders will face negative rates if they park too much cash at the central bank.

Swiss banks can hold up to an unchanged 18 times their minimum reserve requirement in sight deposits at the SNB for free. For anything over that they will be charged interest of -0.25% as the discount from the policy rate remains unchanged at 25 basis points, the institution said in a statement on Thursday.

The goal behind the “tiered remuneration” is to incentivize lending between banks so that enough liquidity is exchanged on the Swiss money market. For lenders holding more than their limit it’s cheaper to pass on excess reserves to institutions which are under their thresholds, because they have to pay them less than the central bank.

For all lenders which don’t have a minimum reserve requirement the threshold is set at 10 million francs in sight deposits, the SNB said.

The system, which the SNB has in place since it lifted its key rate above zero in 2022, means that the average money-market rate — known as Saron — has usually been a few basis points below the central-bank rate. From Friday on, negative funding costs for banks are therefore likely.

Experience from some three years under the regime shows that typically only a tiny fraction of sight deposits were hit by the lower rate. It’s therefore unlikely that the SNB will make a lot of money from banks being charged the negative rates.

Between 2015 and 2022, the central bank earned almost 12 billion francs from charging negative rates, though it then paid out 14.5 billion francs from when rates turned positive through the end of March of this year.

