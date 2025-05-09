Stock Bounce Sputters Before US-China Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is ending the week on a cautious note, with an advance in stocks fizzling out as the world’s two biggest economies get ready to kickstart their trade negotiations.

Speculation grew that while talks between Chinese and American officials this weekend could represent a diplomatic icebreaker, they are unlikely to result in a comprehensive agreement at this stage. The S&P 500 wiped out gains. Bonds edged higher, while the dollar halted a two-day rally.

Investors around the globe have been anticipating the start of negotiations between Washington and Beijing, eager for any signs of easing in the trade war that has roiled markets and raised risks of a global downturn. President Donald Trump floated an 80% tariff on China ahead of negotiations due to begin Saturday as he urged the nation to do more to open their markets to US goods.

“Trade anticipation should drive trading today and specifically any ‘chatter’ about expectations for this weekend’s US/China trade meeting,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

In the absence of relevant economic data, investors waded through a raft of remarks from central bank officials.

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler said that policymakers should hold rates for now amid a stable economy and tariff uncertainties. Her colleague Michael Barr warned trade policies could put officials in a difficult position by generating inflationary pressures and higher unemployment. Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said not all firms can raise prices on tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%. Germany’s DAX Index became the first major European gauge to surpass its March record high, recouping all declines sparked by Trump’s trade war.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 4.35%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.4%.

The stunning US stock rebound is likely over, even as the US takes steps toward trade negotiations, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett. He doesn’t see further gains as investors “buy the expectation, sell the fact.”

Fund flows have backed up Hartnett’s views. About $24.8 billion was redeemed from US stocks in the past four weeks, the biggest in two years, according to the note from BofA citing EPFR Global data.

With talks between the US and China about to start, trillions of dollars are hanging in the balance for American companies. The average member of the S&P 500 made 6.1% of its revenue from selling goods in China or to Chinese companies in 2024, according to an analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolff.

“The bottom line is that if the US has to decouple completely from China, it would result in a significant decline in earnings for S&P 500 companies no longer selling products to Chinese consumers,” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo, wrote.

A stock-market indicator has entered a phase historically associated with the worst return prospects for the S&P 500 after trade fears gripped financial markets and dimmed Corporate America’s outlook for profit growth.

The Equity Market Regime Model, a Bloomberg Intelligence model that tracks the benchmark stock gauge and clusters periods into three phases — accelerated growth (green), moderate growth (yellow) and decline (red) — fell into the cautious red zone in March and April, according to data compiled by BI’s Adams and Wolff. The seven prior instances have been associated with a 5.6% average drop in the S&P 500 in the next 12 months.

Corporate Highlights:

US prosecutors and regulators investigating a $32 million deal between CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and a technology distributor are probing what senior company executives may have known about it and are examining other transactions made by the cybersecurity firm, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s leading chipmaker, warned sales could fall as much as 6% this quarter because of production disruptions.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s revenue jumped 48% in April, underscoring how electronics firms scrambled to acquire essential components before global tariffs took effect.

Expedia Group Inc. cut its full-year outlook for gross bookings and revenue after it saw weaker-than-expected domestic and inbound travel demand in the US at the start of the year.

Lyft Inc. reported better-than-expected gross bookings in the first quarter, drawing a sharp contrast with the disappointing results issued by its much-larger ride-hailing rival Uber Technologies Inc. earlier this week.

Pinterest Inc.’s second-quarter revenue guidance topped estimates at the midpoint, further easing concerns of an advertising slowdown.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s first-quarter revenue jumped while profit declined as the largest US crypto exchange navigated the volatile price swings of the digital asset market.

DraftKings Inc. rose as investors looked past a disappointing first quarter hurt by a March Madness basketball tournament that went especially well for gamblers.

Sweetgreen Inc. cut its annual guidance, citing a sharp decline in consumer sentiment following the announcement of new tariffs in the US.

Illumina Inc. cut its full-year adjusted profit guidance for the second time in three months as it grapples with the impact of tariffs and China banning imports of its gene-sequencing machines.

IAG SA announced its biggest order yet for widebody jets, doubling down on long-haul demand with a $10 billion fleet investment that aims to help sustain its earnings momentum.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:41 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1283

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3306

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.00 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $102,714.59

Ether rose 5.1% to $2,296.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $60.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,333.92 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.