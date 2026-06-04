Stock Buyers Step In to Lift Dow Average to Record: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A wave of dip buying powered a rebound in stocks as traders looked past Broadcom Inc.’s underwhelming outlook to fuel gains in several industries that tend to benefit from a resilient economy.

The insatiable appetite for equities that’s already spurred a 20% surge in the S&P 500 from war-driven lows is sending the benchmark toward its longest streak of weekly gains since 1985. In the run-up to jobs data that’s expected to reveal solid growth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs. While Broadcom was still down 12%, a gauge of chipmakers trimmed most of an earlier slump. A measure of small companies climbed 1.7%.

“Today is yet another example of the continued success of buying the dip,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier.

A slide in oil also helped sentiment on hopes the US and Iran are inching closer to a peace deal after a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, even as the truce was marred by ongoing clashes.

Hopes for a diplomatic way out of the war alongside signs of economic resilience and strong corporate profits have bolstered Wall Street optimism.

“Earnings estimates have continued to move higher, while management teams have talked up a resilient consumer,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “For retail investors, that ultimately created a buy-the-dip opportunity.”

At the same time, markets could use a breather, Kenwell noted, as it’s been one record after another for US stocks — with tech leading the way from this year’s lows.

“The rally has been decidedly one-dimensional,” he said. “That doesn’t mean stocks are set to roll over, but it does suggest the market could benefit from some rotation, consolidation, or at least a little digestion after such a powerful run.”

To Mark Malek, the AI trade is entering a more mature phase where story quality matters as much as revenue growth.

“The market is no longer paying endlessly for AI stamped on the box,” said the chief investment officer of Siebert Financial. “Broadcom did not have a bad quarter; the stock had a bad setup. The selloff is a valuation lesson. Demand is real, spending is real, and the opportunity remains massive. But prices can still run ahead of reality.”

While AI and the Iran war continue to dominate the narrative, Friday’s US payrolls data will still be key, according to Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. He says the report needs to be “Goldilocks” to help send the market higher in the near term.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX set out its IPO pitch to retail investors early on Thursday with a video in which Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen joins the dots between the company’s rocket, satellite and AI businesses. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. projected second-quarter revenue that failed to impress investors who had bid up the stock in recent months amid concerns about the threat posed by hackers armed with powerful artificial-intelligence tools. Blackstone Inc. limited redemptions from its flagship private credit fund for the first time, after investors sought to pull 10% of the shares, the latest such fund to cap withdrawals amid a continued investor exodus. Petco Health & Wellness Co.’s second-quarter forecast fell below consensus estimates, outweighing a better-than-expected first quarter including a return to positive revenue growth for the first time in nearly two years. UnitedHealth Group Inc. was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America Corp., which cited improving medical cost trends. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 3:39 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1612 The British pound was little changed at $1.3424 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.02 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $63,794.67 Ether was little changed at $1,778.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.47% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $93.09 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,478.95 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.