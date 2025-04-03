Stocks, Dollar Sink as Tariff Shocks Reverberate: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Investors dumped stocks and fled for the safety of Treasuries as President Donald Trump’s bid to remake the world trading order threatened to undermine economic growth. The dollar headed for its steepest drop in two and a half years.

US assets were among the worst affected, with futures on the S&P 500 slumping more than 3%. In premarket trading, stocks linked to global trade bore the brunt, with Apple Inc. down about 7%. Other big US technology names including Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. all fell more than 4%. Apparel and shoe makers, including Nike Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corp, slid about 11%, as hefty tariffs were imposed on Vietnam and other production hubs.

It was a similar picture in Europe, where consumer goods firms including Adidas AG and Puma SE fell almost 10%. The Stoxx 600 index slipped 1.5%. Asian stocks posted heavy losses earlier, with Tokyo’s Nikkei index losing almost 3%.

Trump’s decision to slap a minimum 10% tariff on all exporters to the US, and additional duties for its biggest trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, marks a dramatic escalation of the trade war. With China and the European Union pledging retaliation, investors are snapping up haven assets, knocking ten-year Treasury yields to the lowest in more than five months. The yen and Swiss franc rallied, while gold hit a new record high before the rally stalled.

“I don’t think the equity market has priced in the worst-case scenario for tariffs,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at wealth manager St James’s Place. “There is a big risk here that the market starts to aggressively price in these current tariff rates and significant retaliation.”

The tariff announcements, coming two months into Trump’s presidency, looks set to deepen Wall Street’s recent weakness, with equity strategists already trimming forecasts. Traders are bracing for what could be a grueling stretch of trade negotiations, against an economic backdrop that shows signs of softening.

The levies could shave as much as 1.5% off US economic growth this year and add a similar amount to consumer inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. Several Federal Reserve officials have warned this week of the potential impact on the economy.

“Given the dramatic nature of the moves, we are becoming increasingly concerned that the dollar is at risk of a broader confidence crisis,” Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos wrote, citing “a broader undermining of confidence in the US economic outlook.”

Treasury markets reflected those fears, with 10-year yields falling eight basis points toward the psychologically key 4% mark. The moves rippled through bond markets worldwide, with 10-year yields in Germany and Britain down about eight basis points, while Japanese and Australian borrowing costs dropped more than 10 basis points.

Citigroup Inc. strategists upgraded Treasuries to overweight following Trump’s announcement, noting the clear risk to US growth. They also forecast the dollar would drop further versus the euro.

Commodities were under pressure, with Brent crude futures down more than 4%. Copper, aluminum and zinc all traded sharply lower.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 3.4% as of 6:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1.6%

The euro rose 2.1% to $1.1085

The British pound rose 1.4% to $1.3189

The Japanese yen rose 1.9% to 146.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $83,349.96

Ether fell 4.2% to $1,801.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.05%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $68.41 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,106.51 an ounce

