Stocks and Bonds Fall as Jobs Fuel Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s historic weekly run is poised to come to a halt, with stocks and bonds falling after a solid jobs report added to speculation the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate move will be a hike.

While there was a lot to like in Friday’s economic data, the figures came at a time when war-fueled inflation risks are creating a challenge for the Fed. The 1% drop in the S&P 500 prevented the index from completing a 10th straight week of gains, with a tech rout weighing heavily on trading. Treasury two-year yields rose 10 basis points to 4.14%. Swaps are fully pricing in a rate increase by the end of 2026.

US job growth topped all forecasts in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, offering the clearest sign yet that the labor market may be breaking out of a prolonged period of lackluster hiring.

The jobs surprise underscores ongoing economic resilience, but it will also likely keep the Fed — and markets — focused on price pressures, noted Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“Payroll Blowout!” said Lindsay Rosner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We’ve gained more and more confidence in the last prints that the Fed doesn’t have to be worried about the labor market. Laser focused on inflation and it will all come down to the duration of this war. For now, the move is to not move: HOLD.”

Swaps showed traders bracing for a quarter-point increase in the US central bank’s key rates by the December policy meeting, with a roughly 60% chance that the move comes in October. Fed officials next meet June 16-17 under the leadership of new Chairman Kevin Warsh.

“If Chair Warsh pushes for cuts at his first meeting, he will be pushing against the evidence,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “Our base case remains that the Fed stays on hold through 2026, but if employment data continues to track around May’s pace, rate hikes this year would come firmly into play.”

While the market is treating today’s good news as bad news for equity prices, this is a “knee-jerk reaction” to higher rates as bond markets reprice the Fed path, according to Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research.

“Ultimately, if the Fed is hiking because of expanding employment, I would not necessarily assume it is bad for the stock market outlook,” Dutta said. “Stagflation is bad for stocks, an inflationary boom is not.”

If the economy can continue to create jobs and the unemployment rate can stay low while keeping inflation under control, we could be in the “sweet spot,” according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“The Fed won’t be able to cut rates with inflation this high, but if it is staying under control – especially with the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – then they won’t feel pressure to raise rates either,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. has certified the three biggest memory chipmakers to supply their most advanced high-bandwidth products for the US company’s AI accelerators, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang confirmed for the first time. Anthropic PBC called for the creation of a system in which governments and AI developers collectively decide when to slow work on the technology to stave off the risks it may pose. S&P Dow Jones Indices will keep its existing eligibility requirements for benchmarks including the S&P 500, closing the door to fast entry for big tech IPOs like SpaceX and delaying billions of dollars in flows from passive funds. Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the upscale yogawear company cut its annual forecast due to deteriorating performance in North America. Fresh off executing a landmark junk bond sale, data center firm TeraWulf Inc. is now exploring ways to access the leveraged loan market for its AI infrastructure build out. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1575 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3403 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $60,856.93 Ether fell 8.8% to $1,618.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.54% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.91% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.14% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 5.01% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $90.88 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.3% to $4,372.86 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.