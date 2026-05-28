Stocks and Bonds Rise After US-Iran Deal Report: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a diplomatic way out of the war in Iran sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs, fading a rally in oil.

Brent crude hovered near $94 a barrel. The S&P 500 extended gains into a sixth straight session. Treasury yields dropped across the curve.

Negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, but President Donald Trump has yet to give it his final approval, two US officials told Axios.

Clashes between the US and Iran had earlier kept a lid on financial markets, highlighting the fragility of their truce and the challenge of forging a peace deal that would restore global energy flows.

“Markets continue to get whipsawed by swings in Iran war sentiment,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Regardless, risk-on sentiment should remain supported because both sides are still talking to work out a deal that would ultimately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Corporate Highlights:

Snowflake Inc. gave a stronger-than-expected annual outlook and signed a $6 billion multiyear agreement to use Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud services and chips. Marvell Technology Inc. delivered a quarterly forecast that exceeded estimates and boosted its outlook for the year, citing demand for chips used in AI data centers. A unit of Dell Technologies Inc. won a $9.7 billion contract to help the US military handle its licenses for Microsoft Corp. software related to email, spreadsheets and other needs across classified and unclassified systems, the Pentagon said. Shares of retailers spanning Kohl’s Corp. to Best Buy Co. and Dollar Tree Inc. climbed on optimism that shoppers are still spending when they see what they want at the right price. Caesars Entertainment Inc. agreed to be bought by Fertitta Entertainment Inc. in a $5.7 billion, all-cash deal that stands to form a massive entertainment empire. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:33 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1649 The British pound was little changed at $1.3432 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 159.28 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $72,899.29 Ether fell 3.6% to $1,986.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $89.44 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,461.20 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.