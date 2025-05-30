Stocks Bounce From Lows on US-China Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Volatility gripped stocks in the last stretch of the month, with the market bouncing from session lows after Donald Trump said he expected to speak to Xi Jinping after accusing China of a trade-deal breach.

Following a rally that put the S&P 500 on track for its best May since 1990, the gauge fell as much as 1.2% before trading little changed. Action was muted in bonds, though Treasuries were set for their first monthly drop this year. The dollar barely budged, while heading toward a fifth straight month of declines – the longest losing run since 2020.

“We expect the markets to remain headline-driven, especially headlines related to tariffs,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “As we start to see more clarity on trade, we expect more traditional drivers of markets, like earnings and fundamentals, to lead the way and drive sentiment.”

Corporate Highlights:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is evaluating building an advanced production facility in the United Arab Emirates, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gap Inc. tumbled after the apparel retailer predicted a tariff impact of as much as $300 million, offsetting better-than-expected results at its biggest brands.

Palantir Technologies Inc. climbed after the New York Times reported that the Trump administration has expanded the data-analysis software company’s work across the federal government in recent months.

Marvell Technology Inc. fell as analysts said the company failed to meet expectations on artificial intelligence.

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation’s largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigate tariffs and economic turbulence.

Ulta Beauty Inc. surged after first-quarter results topped estimates, signaling that shoppers are buying up beauty products despite growing economic concerns.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 3:18 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.8%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1359

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3475

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.93 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $104,924.92

Ether fell 2.4% to $2,580.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.66 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,293.03 an ounce

–With assistance from Andre Janse van Vuuren.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.