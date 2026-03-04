Stocks Climb After Economic Surprise as Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A report underscoring economic resilience and cooling inflationary pressures drove stocks higher at a time when the war in the Middle East clouds the growth outlook. Bitcoin rose to around $73,000. Oil fell.

Equities bounced after data showed the US service economy expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022 while a price index hit an almost one-year low. The advance in stocks was driven by tech megacaps. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.3%. Crude hovered near $74 in a volatile session that saw traders parsing mixed signals about the war in Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US and Israel are on the cusp of taking complete control of Iran’s airspace as he laid out plans to step up attacks deeper in the country. Meantime, Iran denied a report it had reached out to the US to negotiate an end to the conflict.

In all, about a dozen nations have become embroiled in the war, with Tehran striking US bases and embassies across the Middle East, and Israel launching an air and ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Turkey also came under fire, a first for a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since the conflict began.

Although risk assets face a “significant headwind” from war in the Middle East and anxiety over artificial intelligence, economic resilience and robust earnings mean the extent of a pullback will be limited, noted Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Peter Oppenheimer.

“While further escalation remains a risk, we think the more likely outcome is an increase in market risk aversion that likely lasts only a short time until investors can see a winding down of hostilities,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The dollar fell 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis points to 4.07%.

“We have been seeing a bit of a squeeze on those bearish positions accumulated since the start of the week, as a tentative ‘risk-on’ mood crept back in,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “The conflict is ongoing and there’s no concrete evidence of de-escalation. This could keep pressure on risk assets for a while yet.”

As US stock investors endure bouts of volatility in the wake of the US war on Iran, Citadel Securities’ Scott Rubner said his fundamental analysis of the market signals now is a time to turn bullish on equities.

“We take off our tactical bearish call and see scope for a bounce into mid-month, with volatility normalization acting as a catalyst,” he wrote.

Corporate Highlights:

Wall Street is expecting Broadcom Inc. to report strong earnings after the close. Apple Inc. rolled out the $599 MacBook Neo in its biggest push yet into low-end laptops. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. projected quarterly sales that were roughly in line with analysts’ estimates. Bath & Body Works Inc. said sales will decline less than analysts expect. Moderna Inc. agreed to pay $950 million to settle litigation related to the delivery technology behind its Covid shot. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 11:18 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1639 The British pound was little changed at $1.3370 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 156.99 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 7.2% to $72,911.21 Ether rose 8.7% to $2,140.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.44% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $74.33 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $5,148.87 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.