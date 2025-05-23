Stocks Fall as Trade Jitters Spur Flight to Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global markets were rattled by President Donald Trump’s threats to impose aggressive tariffs on the European Union and Apple Inc., with stocks getting hit, the dollar sliding toward its lowest since 2023 and bonds joining gains in haven assets.

The revival of concerns that higher levies could present a double-whammy of slower growth and higher inflation fueled the risk-off trade on Friday. The S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index each slid about 1%. The iPhone maker led a selloff in tech, dropping 2%. Treasury yields fell across the curve, with shorter maturities leading the move. Traders also rushed to haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc as well as gold.

Trump threatened a sweeping 50% tariff on the European Union and a 25% levy on Apple if the company failed to move iPhone manufacturing to the US, reigniting investor fears about his trade agenda. The president said in a social media post that the higher charge on the EU would start on June 1 because “our discussions with them are going nowhere.”

The sudden shift underscores the ongoing risk that shifts in US policy can abruptly upend market dynamics at short notice. Markets had rebounded in recent weeks on optimism that Trump was softening his approach to the tariffs and investor attention had shifted to concerns about the ballooning US debt and deficits.

“It’s going to keep markets on edge,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macroeconomic research at Wisdom Tree UK Ltd. “Markets were hoping news on tariffs had abated until at least the 90-day pause expired, but that’s clearly not the case. Uncertainties are here to stay. We’re in for a period of very high volatility.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News he anticipates that trade deals will be announced with other nations ahead of the expiration of the 90-day pause on the steep “reciprocal” rates that Trump unveiled on April 2.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.52%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%.

The president’s missives represented a fresh round of trade brinkmanship, after indicating last week he was looking to wind down talks with partners over his April 2 duties, which he paused for 90 days to allow for negotiations. Trump’s attention this week has mostly been focused on a massive tax and spending package currently being considered by the US Congress.

To Capital Economics, Trump’s threat of a 50% tariff on the EU from June may well turn out to be a “negotiating tactic” and seems “very unlikely” to be where tariffs settle over the long run.

“At this stage, we are not inclined to change our working assumption that tariffs on the EU will ultimately settle around 10% but this underlines that there are risks and that the road to an agreement could be rocky,” the firm said.

The Trump administration’s fast-changing tariff policies have sent markets spiraling on recession fears and concerns about the safety of US assets, but they’ve rebounded as the president touted progress in tariff negotiations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon recently warned against complacency in the face of a slew of risks, citing everything from inflation and credit spreads to geopolitics.

Short-dated yields priced in better odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice by year-end to help the economy.

Read: Fed’s Goolsbee Says Bar ‘A Little Higher’ for Near-Term Cut

“Concerns over trade, fiscal deficits, and growth may be less evident in equity markets when considering the broader market’s impressive recovery from the April lows, but they still appear to be relevant to the dollar,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

Turnquist noted the greenback has struggled to gain traction over the last month as de-dollarization trends continue against a backdrop of rising deficit forecasts and a US debt downgrade.

The latest tariff threats came at a time when bond investors are demanding more compensation to hold long-dated US debt as global markets grow anxious about the widening fiscal deficit in the world’s biggest economy.

The US 10-year term premium — or the extra return investors demand to own longer-term debt instead of a series of shorter ones — has climbed to near 1%, a level last seen in 2014. It’s a measure of how jittery investors are about plans to raise the scale of future borrowing.

“While there is a risk that deficit fears lead to progressively higher yields in the weeks ahead, we believe that the Fed and/or Trump administration would likely make adjustments in the event of much higher yields,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

To Marcelli, that means high grade and investment grade bonds represent good value at current levels for investors seeking portfolio income.

Corporate Highlights:

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. fees are under fresh scrutiny from European Union antitrust enforcers, less than a decade after a series of probes ended with hefty fines and an agreement to cut some of their controversial levies.

Workday Inc. projected subscription revenue in the current quarter in line with Wall Street estimates, disappointing investors looking for the software company to get a boost from new artificial intelligence features for its products.

Intuit Inc. posted strong revenue growth following the end of the US tax season, suggesting the financial software company is finding success offering users more expensive services.

Discount retailer Ross Stores Inc. pulled its full-year profit outlook due to heightened uncertainty caused by tariffs.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. tumbled after the owner of Hoka running shoes and Ugg boots provided a disappointing fiscal first-quarter forecast. The company also declined to provide full-year guidance due to the current macro uncertainty.

Nuclear power stocks rallied after Reuters reported that President Donald Trump will sign executive orders that aim to jumpstart the industry by easing the regulatory process on approvals for new reactors and strengthening fuel supply chains.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Julien Ponthus, Andre Janse van Vuuren and Lynn Thomasson.

