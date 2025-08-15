Stocks Fall From Record After Consumer Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks down from all-time highs after a gauge of consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell and inflation expectations rose.

The S&P 500 edged lower after earlier gaining on data retail sales that had tempered some concerns about a retrenchment in consumer spending. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near a record.

Short-dated bonds slightly outperformed, with money markets still projecting at least two quarter-point Federal Reserve rate cuts before the year is over. The dollar fell.

The preliminary August sentiment index fell to 58.6 from 61.7 a month earlier, according to data from the University of Michigan. Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 4.9% over the next year, wiping out the prior month’s improvement. They saw costs rising at an annual rate of 3.9% over the next five to 10 years.

“Weaker outlook on the economy along with higher inflation,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “We still see the Fed cutting 25 basis point in September.”

Investors also awaited a face-to-face summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska due to start at 3 p.m. New York time.

US retail sales rose in July in a broad-based advance, boosted by car sales and major online promotions in a sign consumers stepped up their spending in recent months.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, July’s retail sales figures weren’t necessarily a blowout. However, control group sales — which are used in the GDP calculation — topped economists’ expectations, while June’s already strong report was revised even higher.

“In a world where there are plenty of macro-related worries tied to inflation and employment, consumers are still out there spending,” Kenwell says. “That’s true with today’s report, and is also the tone we’re hearing on corporate earnings calls as well.”

Retailers will start reporting earnings next week, which should provide more insights into consumer behavior, he noted.

Corporate Profits

As long as consumer spending holds up and companies are able to retain workers because of that robust spending, the flywheel can continue to spin, pushing corporate profits and stock prices higher, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“The market is expensive, inflation has been increasing and unemployment has been rising, and yet consumers are still spending, the economy is still growing and the market is still rising,” he said.

While these aren’t the perfect conditions for a robust rally, right now they are “good enough” for a slow grind higher – with the occasional pullback – on a path to a higher stock market by year end, he concluded

US stocks are set to decline in the event of dovish signals from the Fed at the Jackson Hole economic symposium as investors “buy rumor, sell fact,” according to Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett.

Investors poured about $21 billion into US equity funds in the week through Aug. 13, after redeeming nearly $28 billion in the week prior, according to the note citing EPFR Global data.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told CNBC he would like to see at least one more inflation report to be sure persistent price pressures aren’t picking up.

Corporate Highlights:

The Trump administration is considering using funds from the US Chips Act to take a stake in the beleaguered American chipmaker Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the discussions. Applied Materials Inc., the largest American producer of chipmaking gear, gave a disappointing sales and profit forecast, renewing concerns that the US trade dispute with China is weighing on demand. UnitedHealth Group Inc. jumped after funds piled into the company, which has been hampered by a federal probe into its business practices and weakening results. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was among the investors, buying 5 million shares, according to a filing. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management LP also invested, boosting its holdings of the health insurance giant by 2.3 million shares. Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli AG may shift production of its world-famous, gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US to sidestep import tariffs. Danish jewelry company Pandora A/S is weighing potential price increases in the US due to higher tariffs, according to its chief executive officer. AstraZeneca Plc released its flu vaccine nasal spray for at-home use on Friday, an option that comes at a contentious time for vaccine access in the US. Some of the moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:15 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1710 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3564 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.98 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $118,194.05 Ether rose 0.7% to $4,569.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.68% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.73% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $63.25 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,338.77 an ounce