Stocks Gain and Bonds Steady With Nvidia in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks gained while Treasuries and other assets steadied as investors moved on from weak US economic data that had rattled financial markets Tuesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.5% at the open, led by mining companies as copper surged after President Donald Trump signaled imports tariffs on the metal. Futures for S&P 500 index rose 0.4%. Gold, Bitcoin and oil all traded within a tight range after declines overnight.

Investors sought safer corners of the market Tuesday after a weak US consumer confidence reading raised worries about the outlook for the broader economy from Trump’s policies. Chances for early action on his tax cut plans improved as House Republicans passed a budget blueprint Tuesday. Nvidia Corp. will deliver its highly anticipated fourth-quarter report on Wednesday, giving investors an update on AI spending at a time when the world’s biggest tech stocks have been in retreat.

“Nvidia’s numbers could well be a make-or-break event for the market, at least in the short term,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney. “What could really drive sentiment one way or the other could boil down to whether the outlook from the company remains as rosy as before.”

Hong Kong shares were the standout asset in Asian trading, after DeepSeek reopened access to its core programming interface after nearly a three-week suspension, resuming a service key to wider adoption of an AI model that’s proven remarkably popular since its emergence last month.

In European news, Ukraine agreed with the US on a deal to jointly develop its natural resources, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could ease recent tension with Trump and advance his administration’s goal of a ceasefire with Russia. France expects the US to provide backup for European troops to help maintain peace once a ceasefire is agreed between Ukraine and Russia.

Anheuser-Busch InBev shares surged after earnings beat expectations as the world’s largest brewer boosted margins of its top-selling beers.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points after an 11-basis point decline overnight, sitting around its lowest levels since mid-December. Money markets are now pricing in more than two quarter-point reductions by the Fed in 2025.

In other markets, oil in New York steadied after sinking back into the $60s-a-barrel range as a souring economic outlook threatened prospects for energy demand. Gold edged lower and Bitcoin was unchanged after falling 6% overnight.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:11 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0501

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2571 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2655

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $88,146.03

Ether fell 2.1% to $2,458.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $73.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

