Stocks Hold Near Record Highs as Trump, Xi Meet: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks hovered near their record highs as traders awaited further news from the China-US summit, which has so far failed to produce any fresh catalysts to extend the rally.

MSCI’s All Country World Index was little changed after closing at a record high Wednesday, as President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping met in Beijing. While Trump said the talks with China were “great,” markets barely budged. Shares in mainland China dropped about 1%, while the offshore yuan edged up for a 11th day, the longest winning streak since September 2017.

Xi pressed Trump on the issue of Taiwan and warned of a potential conflict if mismanaged, in blunt remarks that punctured an otherwise cordial start to the first visit to China by a sitting US president in nearly a decade.

Broader risk sentiment remained positive, with US and European equity-index futures edging higher. Contracts for the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1%, while those for European shares rising 0.7%. MSCI’s Asia Pacific gauge swung between gains and losses.

The artificial intelligence trade remained in focus as Cisco Systems Inc. shares jumped 20% in extended trading after a stronger-than-expected sales outlook. That masked worries about rising inflation, which spurred bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year.

Equities globally have climbed to record highs in recent weeks, supported by strong earnings and expectations that AI-driven spending will sustain growth, tempering concerns about inflation. Against that backdrop, traders were focused on the Xi-Trump meeting for signals on trade ties and any progress toward easing tensions in the Middle East.

“It’s a reminder that this Trump-Xi meeting was never just about tariffs or market access,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “Taiwan comments bring the geopolitical risk premium back into the room.”

The US has cleared sales of high end H200 chips to 10 Chinese firms, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., Reuters reported.

Trump also said China and the US will have a “fantastic future” and Xi stressed partnership over rivalry in their meeting, setting a positive tone for the first visit by a sitting US president to Beijing in nearly a decade.

Trump highlighted the business delegation joining his trip that includes Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang and Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk. Huang said the meetings in Beijing ‘went excellent.” Xi told US business leaders that China will open its door wider.

The CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 1.7%, underperforming the broader Asia-Pacific region, with technology stocks leading declines.

“It’s a classic ‘buy the news and sell the facts,’” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management in Sydney.

Japanese government bonds dropped Thursday, with the yield on the 30-year rising 10 basis points to 3.915%, the highest since 1999.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“There is the risk of investors pricing in too much of a warm glow from the Beijing discussions. Should there be any sign of disagreement on trade or geopolitical issues between the two leaders, that would deliver an unwelcome jolt to the buoyant sentiment across markets.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Separately, the Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Fed, setting up the most controversial leadership transition at the US central bank in decades and a test of its political independence.

In other corners of the market, Brent crude traded around $106 a barrel after falling 2% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was near $101. The dollar was little changed after strengthening over the past three days.

Treasuries rose, with the US 10-year yield slipping one basis point to 4.46%, while Australia’s government bonds also gained.

Elsewhere, US inflation reports this week have shown mounting price pressures, pushing traders to boost wagers on a Fed rate hike in the coming year. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to the highest since July on Wednesday.

US wholesale inflation accelerated in April to the fastest pace since 2022 on a war-driven increase in energy prices that’s feeding into higher freight transportation costs. The producer price index rose 6% from a year ago, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Wednesday, eclipsing economist estimates and coming in after a hot consumer price readout.

“One takeaway is that companies are not passing through costs to consumers across the board just yet,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “But company input costs are sharply higher, which obviously increases pressure to pass through costs in future.”

Corporate Highlights:

Cerebras Systems Inc. raised $5.55 billion in its US initial public offering, as the artificial intelligence chipmaker seizes on the surging demand for semiconductors. Elon Musk’s xAI has recruited multiple Wall Street firms with ties to the billionaire’s business empire to test its Grok chatbot, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a push to bolster revenue ahead of parent company SpaceX’s initial public offering. Ford Motor Co. jumped after Morgan Stanley issued a bullish call that the automaker’s energy storage business could soon make a deal with hyperscalers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 2:57 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7% Japan’s Topix fell 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1712 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.89 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7843 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $79,756.57 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,266.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.47% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.630% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $101.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,696.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Lin Zhu and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.