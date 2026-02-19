Stocks Retreat as Brent Pushes Further Above $70: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in US stocks faded amid renewed caution over the outlook for artificial intelligence. Brent crude climbed further above $70 a barrel.

S&P 500 contracts dropped 0.4% after the index posted its biggest gain in more than a week. European stocks fell from a record high on a big day for earnings, with Airbus SE retreating 7% on disappointing delivery guidance. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.5% lower.

Technology stocks have been the focal point of sharp swings in recent weeks amid concerns that AI could disrupt entire sectors and that hefty capital investments wouldn’t pay off. Traders remain wary of further momentum loss in the S&P 500’s strongest driver over the past three years, prompting a search for opportunities in other sectors and regions.

All members of the Magnificent Seven, apart from Microsoft Corp., fell in premarket trading. An ETF tracking software firms was lower as well.

“What’s really interesting is that there seems to be no long-short strategy at play,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “This will continue at least until the next earnings season when we’ll get more insight. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Nvidia’s results next week.”

Oil extended gains on Thursday after its biggest daily jump since October. Traders remain on edge over the risk of US military intervention in Iran, potentially disrupting flows from a region that pumps about a third of the world’s oil. Brent crude rose above $71 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $66.

Simmering geopolitical risks and still-elevated tech valuations could fuel further rotation out of megacaps and into defensive sectors, said Craig Cameron, a portfolio manager at Templeton Global Investments. Still, the vast amount of capital expenditure shows that exposure to technology remains vital, he said.

“These sectors that are feeding into the AI capex cycle and the electrification cycle, those are the right places to be,” he said. “As valuations move higher, the right thing to do is to move into unloved areas and reducing that overweight over time.”

Corporate Highlights:

Airbus SE said the lack of reliable engine supplies for its A320 family of jets is holding back production and aircraft deliveries, extending the planemaker’s struggles to meet record demand for its bestselling model. Renault SA expects profitability to decline this year as the automaker rolls out new electric models including the Twingo and grapples with rising competition in Europe. Nestlé SA said sales growth may quicken this year as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to reorganize the Swiss foodmaker. Rio Tinto Group posted flat full-year profit, as improvements in copper and aluminum failed to offset a combination of one-off restructuring costs, US tariffs and China’s drag on its key iron ore unit. Air France-KLM reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter and said it remains upbeat about the lucrative North Atlantic routes in spite of heightened geopolitical tensions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 10:14 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1797 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.79 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8976 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3498 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $66,843.34 Ether rose 1.3% to $1,965.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.39% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1% to $71.05 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,987.27 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.