Stocks Set for Gains, Oil Dips on Peace Deal Hopes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil slipped and US equity futures edged higher as signals that Iran may join talks with Washington in Islamabad raised hopes for progress before a looming ceasefire deadline.

Equity-index futures pointed to gains for Japanese, Hong Kong and Australian benchmarks. S&P 500 contracts were up slightly in early trading after the index pulled back from record highs on Monday, snapping a five-day advance amid losses in several tech giants. Apple Inc. shares declined in late trading after the company named John Ternus as its next chief.

President Donald Trump said he is unlikely to extend the truce with Iran if no agreement is reached before its deadline, increasing the urgency for negotiators to conclude a deal to end the war. West Texas Intermediate crude for June fell as much as 2.2% to around $86 a barrel in early trading Tuesday, after gaining 5.8% in the prior session.

Details about the next negotiating session, expected to take place in Pakistan, started to come into focus on Monday. Iran is also sending a team, according to people familiar with the plans who declined to be identified, although it is not clear who would lead the delegation. Earlier, Tehran said it was hesitant to participate in further peace talks with the US.

With the ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday evening Washington time, attention is turning to whether the US and Iran can resume negotiations to ease tensions and reopen the critical waterway, after initial talks in Islamabad failed.

“Markets are once again grappling with a rapidly shifting narrative in the Middle East, as the past 48 hours have delivered both optimism and renewed concern,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, adding that the market feels “stuck at a crossroads” as a result of the jostling.

Transits through Hormuz have reduced to a trickle as Iran tightens control in retaliation for strikes. On Friday, that paralysis appeared to be at an end, with Tehran saying it would reopen the waterway, before reversing course as the US maintained a naval blockade and attacked an Iranian ship.

“I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal,” Trump said, adding “we’ve got all the time in the world.” The US president noted a delegation was on its way to Pakistan even as Iran held back from saying whether it would take part in further talks.

Beyond the strait, arguably the most fraught issue is Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has demanded Iran forswear any ambitions for a nuclear weapon and hand over stockpiles of enriched uranium. Tehran has balked at giving up its uranium and has said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

While investors will keep their eyes on the situation in the Middle East, a relevant catalyst may come from Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“I believe that monetary policy independence is earned — and better policy decisions crafted — by steering clear of distractions,” according to a copy of his prepared remarks viewed by Bloomberg. “I am committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent.”

This week’s marquee economic report is also due Tuesday. Analysts project a jump in overall retail sales for March. Excluding gasoline and autos, the data could signal more tepid demand as high fuel costs prompted budget-constrained consumers to squeeze spending on other things.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic PBC, and may inject $20 billion more over time, a deal that deepens the companies’ ties in an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence industry. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. has floated offering the US government an equity stake in the discount carrier to help stave off its potential liquidation, according to people familiar with the matter. Polymarket is seeking an additional $400 million in funding, according to people familiar with the negotiations, after securing $600 million at a $15 billion valuation last month. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7% Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1787 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.80 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7179 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $73,992.13 Ether fell 0.8% to $2,318.15 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $88.05 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,831.53 an ounce

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