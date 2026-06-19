Stocks Slide as Focus Shifts to Iran Deal Hurdles: Markets Wrap

Share

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are ending a strong week on a cautious note as relief over an interim peace deal between the US and Iran gave way to a focus on the significant hurdles that remain to secure a lasting agreement.

With US cash markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday, S&P 500 futures slid 0.3% after the benchmark posted its best week since the end of May. Europe’s Stoxx 600 nudged higher, while Asian stocks retreated 0.5% from an all-time high. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were shut as well.

Talks on a permanent deal between Washington and Tehran that were meant to be held in Switzerland on Friday have been delayed. While the reason for the postponement remained unclear, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants clashed overnight in Lebanon. Iran has made a truce in Lebanon a condition of its preliminary deal with the US.

Brent oil ticked higher to above $80 a barrel after an 8.6% drop for the week through Thursday. The dollar held at its highest level since March, while gold and Bitcoin fell. UK gilts led losses in Europe after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament, handing him a pathway to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his job.

“Of course, with Trump there can always be some derailment along the way, but we believe that we’re set into a new phase of de-escalation,” said Alexandre Drabowicz at Indosuez Wealth Management. “There are 60 planned days of negotiations,” he said, advising investors not to rush to conclusions about a permanent deal.

Global markets are wrapping up a pivotal week marked by the landmark US-Iran interim agreement, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting and the early days of SpaceX as a public company. Stocks have shown resilience, buoyed in part by the frenzy around artificial intelligence.

“Markets seem to be entering a rare couple of weeks with no major catalysts ahead,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Hopefully, this is a chance to take a breather after a hectic year, and possibly also a period of sector rotation.”

Corporate News:

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick outlined concerns to ASML Holding NV’s senior leaders that one of its top-of-the-line machines may have made its way into China, in violation of US-led export restrictions. Prosus NV expects core earnings to surge as much as 28% in the year ended March 31st on the back of its growing e-commerce business and an increase in the value of the stake it owns in China’s Tencent. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 9:03 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1450 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.30 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.7942 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3197 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $62,555.63 Ether fell 0.9% to $1,693.39 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.81% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $80.31 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,156.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.