Stocks Steady as Iran Impasse Lifts Oil and Yields: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks withstood rising oil prices and higher bond yields after the US and Iran failed to agree on terms to end the war in the Middle East.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 wavered while S&P 500 futures traded just below an all-time high. Brent advanced more than 2% to above $103 a barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remained shut. Prices rose as optimism that the US and Iran would reopen the waterway got dashed after President Donald Trump deemed Tehran’s latest proposals “totally unacceptable.”

Bond yields climbed across the world as the continued standoff amplified fears of an oil-driven inflation shock and expectations of central banks tightening monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury rate rose three basis points to 4.39%. The dollar edged 0.1% higher, while gold dipped below $4,700 an ounce.

Global equities are trading at record highs after a stunning tech-led rally driven by strong earnings and resurgent optimism around artificial intelligence, even as the war continues. Investors will be watching Trump’s visit to China’s President Xi Jinping later this week to see whether they can influence the situation surrounding the conflict.

The high in stock markets “does make sense,” Grace Peters, global head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV. “The underlying driver is more capex being spent. That’s not just associated with the AI buildout but governments directing capital and companies following suit.”

Technology stocks led gains in Asia after US semiconductor shares rallied more than 5% on Friday. South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 4.3% to notch a fifth successive record high.

UK gilts underperformed as Prime Minister Keir Starmer battled to save his premiership after Labour’s sweeping defeat in last week’s local elections. Punters on the Polymarket prediction platform added to bets that Starmer would be forced to leave, giving a 65% chance of the premier exiting by Dec. 31.

The yield on 10-year gilts rose four basis points to 4.96%. The pound fell 0.2% against the dollar.

“Our base case currently is one of managed exit, where Starmer would set a timeline for another person to take over before the next elections,” wrote Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar. “We have had a negative view on the UK long end and the currency and are not changing our view.”

Inflation Watch

Investors are also eyeing Tuesday’s inflation report for April to gauge how long a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh can afford to hold interest rates steady.

Economists see a sharp 0.6% increase in the consumer price index for the month, based on the Bloomberg survey median estimate. That’s on the heels of March’s biggest monthly advance since 2022.

Since the Middle East conflict began in late February, traders have not only priced out Fed rate cuts but also begun to wager that Warsh, Trump’s pick to replace Jerome Powell when his tenure ends this week, may need to raise borrowing costs next year.

“The market melt-up driven by robust earnings, AI enthusiasm and hopes for a short-lived energy shock faces a tougher test in the week ahead,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist and head of macro credit at Nuveen. “Hotter US inflation could push yields higher, while weaker retail sales may begin to reveal the impact of higher gas prices on consumers.”

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc. is planning to issue yen bonds for the first time in a move that may help fund investments as artificial intelligence competition intensifies. Prosus NV is selling a 5% stake in Delivery Hero SE to Aspex Management, according to an e-mailed statement on Monday. Japan’s JX Advanced Metals Corp. plans to sell ¥250 billion ($1.6 billion) of convertible bonds, the Nikkei newspaper reported. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:53 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1770 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7947 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3602 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $80,924.68 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,335.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.38% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.4% to $103.75 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,659.38 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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