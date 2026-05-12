Swatch Quashes US Activist Attempt to Shake Up Hayek Stronghold

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shareholders of The Swatch Group AG rejected US activist investor Steven Wood’s push for a seat on the watchmaker’s board of directors for a second time, reinforcing the controlling Hayek family’s hold on the company.

The effort by the founder of US-based Greenwood Investors, who had argued that change is needed to turn the company’s fortunes around and loosen the family’s grip, was defeated at Swatch’s annual general meeting on Tuesday with 79.6% of shareholders rejecting the proposal. Wood had first tried to acquire a seat at the AGM last year.

The vote leaves intact the tight control on the company held by Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek’s family, which has blocked Wood with the 44% of voting rights and three board seats it holds.

“There may be expectations that the whole thing will end up in the courts and ultimately there could be a change on the board and the strategic direction of the group,” said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox.

The Biel, Switzerland-based watch group, which owns 16 brands including Omega, Blancpain and Longines has maintained that Wood’s American citizenship and his seat on Italian defense company Leonardo Spa’s board prevent him from being an acceptable candidate.

Chairwoman Nayla Hayek added the Swatch Group doesn’t see Wood as an appropriate representative of bearer shareholders given “he has no relation to Swiss industry, which is vital for a company like Swatch Group.”

“His short-term investor interest is also not compatible with the values of the Swatch Group,” she said.

Swatch also reiterated that Wood wasn’t a suitable representative of bearer shareholders since GreenWood Builders Fund IV has just 30,000 of such shares, or about 4% of its holding. The company had instead proposed Andreas Rickenbacher, a Swiss business economist, who is set to take over the seat from Jean-Pierre Roth, the current representative of bearer shareholders, who owns just 10 such shares.

Wood got 80.4% support in the the bearer shareholder vote, compared with 62% last year. The number of bearer shareholders increased quite substantially to 11.67 million voting this year compared to 8.88 million last year.

“The only way I would’ve given up is if support would’ve decreased, but 80% is pretty good,” Wood said after the vote. “We’re considering filing an injunction in the following days to invalidate these decisions.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s AGM, Swatch had faced investor pressure as key proxy advisers including Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis and Ethos Foundation had recommended that shareholders vote for Wood.

Some investors had hoped for Wood’s election to shake things up at the company that’s been struggling. Net income plunged nearly 90% last year to just 25 million Swiss francs, after a 75% drop in 2024. Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley estimated the company lost some market share, although Swatch has strongly disputed those figures.

Still, in the past week Swatch shares have gained around 15% after it confirmed on its official social media channels an upcoming collaboration with high-end independent watchmaker Audemars Piguet. This is the first Swatch partnership with a major luxury brand outside the Swatch Group and is set to launch on May 16.

Despite near-term sentiment-driven momentum from this collaboration, UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz views it as “largely anecdotal and unlikely to offset the group’s broader structural challenges.”

Swatch is among Europe’s most-shorted stocks, with short interest at 28.4% of free float as of May 8, according to S&P Global data.

–With assistance from Levin Stamm.

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