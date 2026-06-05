The Swiss football team can breathe a sigh of relief. Its star striker Breel Embolo has finally obtained his visa for the United States and will join his teammates in San Diego, where the squad is preparing for the 2026 World Cup.

The Swiss Football Association has confirmed that the visa has been approved, bringing an end to several days of uncertainty.

This administrative setback had prevented the player from flying out with the rest of the team. His Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) had been refused at the last minute, forcing the player to remain in Switzerland. The reason for the refusal was a conviction relating to threatening behaviour dating back to 2018. This entry on his criminal record raised questions from the US authorities, who demanded a more thorough examination of his file before deciding on his entry into the country.

In a rush, Embolo went to the US Embassy in Bern to submit a standard visa application, which was processed as a priority. Despite this fast-tracked process, he missed the first training sessions and part of the pre-season preparations before the situation was resolved and he was finally able to fly out on Friday to join the national team.