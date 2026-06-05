Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Abroad, Swiss people are often asked if they live in a chalet. At the risk of shattering the myth, we have to explain, time and time again, that the overwhelming majority of residents do not actually live like Heidi.
And it is becoming increasingly difficult to live up to the cliché. A recent study shows that buying a chalet in the mountains has indeed become a real luxury.
The Swiss football team can breathe a sigh of relief. Its star striker Breel Embolo has finally obtained his visa for the United States and will join his teammates in San Diego, where the squad is preparing for the 2026 World Cup.
The Swiss Football Association has confirmed that the visa has been approved, bringing an end to several days of uncertainty.
This administrative setback had prevented the player from flying out with the rest of the team. His Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) had been refused at the last minute, forcing the player to remain in Switzerland. The reason for the refusal was a conviction relating to threatening behaviour dating back to 2018. This entry on his criminal record raised questions from the US authorities, who demanded a more thorough examination of his file before deciding on his entry into the country.
In a rush, Embolo went to the US Embassy in Bern to submit a standard visa application, which was processed as a priority. Despite this fast-tracked process, he missed the first training sessions and part of the pre-season preparations before the situation was resolved and he was finally able to fly out on Friday to join the national team.
Owning a second home in the mountains is becoming an increasingly unattainable dream. According to a study by UBS, prices per square metre in the Alps rose again in 2025, with increases of around 4% year-on-year and up to nearly 6% in some countries, such as Switzerland.
Swiss resorts dominate the rankings of the most expensive destinations, with Gstaad topping the list at over CHF25,000 ($31,500) per square metre, followed by St Moritz, Verbier and Zermatt.
This surge is primarily due to a structural imbalance between supply and demand. The number of affluent households able to purchase this type of property continues to rise much faster than the stock of available housing. Between 2017 and 2022, Switzerland saw an increase of some 33,000 potential buyers, compared with just 9,000 new homes built in mountain areas.
The growing appeal of the mountains further reinforces this trend. Second homes are seen both as holiday retreats and as safe investments. The boom in tourism, the search for a more pleasant living environment and the possibility of working remotely from these regions are helping to sustain demand from wealthy international buyers.
The trend is expected to continue, although the pace may slow slightly. UBS still anticipates a price increase of around 5% in 2026. In a market already described as “stratospheric”, the combination of the Alps’ strong appeal and limited supply suggests that no real price ceiling is yet in sight in the short term. This price trend poses a social problem, as properties for sale are becoming largely unaffordable for a large part of the local population.
Usually relatively placid, Swiss political life has just witnessed an unusual dramatic turn of events. A well-known figure in the Federal Parliament, Zurich politician Daniel Jositsch has slammed the door on the Social Democratic Party.
This decision takes effect immediately. The senator will serve out the current legislative term and stand for re-election as an independent.
Tension between Jositsch and his party has been palpable for some time. The senator explains his split by citing the Social Democrats’ increasingly marked shift to the left, which leaves no room for the social-liberal positions he embodies. His “dissident” candidacy for the 2023 government election, at a time when the Social Democratic Party was prioritising female candidates, also left its mark. But the final straw was his cantonal branch’s refusal to nominate him as a candidate for the 2027 federal elections.
Reactions range from official restraint to critical analysis. Within the party, leaders say they regret his decision while downplaying its significance, emphasising the party’s continuity and the need to uphold a clear line for the future. This stance reflects a desire to avoid escalation, while acknowledging a rift that seemed inevitable after years of internal tensions.
In the media and among analysts, the episode is interpreted as a symptom of the Social Democratic Party’s ideological shift to the left and of an ongoing conflict with an atypical socio-liberal figure. Several observers, however, highlight a risky gamble: by sidelining a very popular elected representative, the party could weaken its electoral position. More broadly, this split is seen as an illustration of the recurring internal divisions within the Swiss left.
Politics is not the only area where a high-profile resignation is capturing the attention of the Swiss media – sport is, too. Urs Lehmann has stepped down with immediate effect as CEO of the Swiss-based International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), less than a year after taking up the role in September.
This resignation marks a particularly swift departure from a new role, which he was intended to embody as a pillar of the federation’s modernisation. The main reason lies in deep-seated tensions with FIS President Johan Eliasch. The working relationship between the two men deteriorated to the point of becoming untenable, although the precise details of the disagreements have not been officially disclosed.
Behind the scenes, several sources also point to differences over the management and financial situation of the federation. Lehmann is said to have expressed serious concerns about the FIS’s economic trajectory, in contrast to the more optimistic view held by Eliasch.
Finally, this departure comes against the backdrop of a wider crisis within the FIS, where the president is being challenged by athletes and federations. Lehmann’s resignation thus appears to be a political gesture, or even a strong signal, as important deadlines for the organisation’s governance approach.
Translated from French using AI/ts
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