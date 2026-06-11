Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off today. Being half Swiss and half Argentinian, I am fortunate that my loyalty to either country has not yet been tested. For one Swiss family in California, meanwhile, Saturday's Swiss Group B opener against Qatar will be extra special as they watch it live from the stands.
But first, let’s talk about money. The upcoming G7 summit in Evian, France, will cost Switzerland plenty of it. Elsewhere, Swiss cantons are debating minimum wages, and thousands of secondary school graduates are hoping to earn their first pay cheque through apprenticeships.
Sunny regards from Bern,
Around 250 interventions per day – that is what Swiss police forces, cantonal authorities and the army are preparing for during the upcoming G7 summit. With several heads of state due to attend the gathering in Evian, France, from June 15-17, Swiss authorities are putting in place an extensive security operation. The topic was discussed today at a press conference at Geneva Airport.
Among the leaders expected are US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose attendance was confirmed yesterday.
Although France is hosting the summit, the venue in Evian lies just across the Swiss border and relies heavily on Geneva Airport for international arrivals
As a result, Switzerland will play a key role in ensuring the security of delegations while managing possible disruptions in the affected cantons.
“The entire Geneva police force will be deployed day and night. But that will not be enough,” Geneva police commander Monica Bonfanti told reporters. Additional police officers from other cantons and members of the Swiss army will also be deployed. Security measures range from protecting sensitive sites to airspace security and cybersecurity.
At the press conference, Alain Gaschen, Switzerland’s ambassador and Federal Council delegate for the G7 summit, acknowledged disagreements with France over the distribution of security and financial responsibilities. “No agreement has been reached on this matter so far,” he said.
Although Switzerland is not part of the G7, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency role this year, will welcome delegates at Geneva Airport and is expected to attend the gala dinner in Evian, where he is expected to meet Trump, reports the Tages-Anzeiger.
A persistent stereotype about Switzerland is that everyone earns a good salary and enjoys a comfortable standard of living. For thousands of workers, however, that is far from reality – and women are disproportionately affected.
In canton Vaud, around 10% of workers are considered low earners, reports 24 heures. The working poor are overwhelmingly women, often employed part-time in small businesses and lack formal qualifications. A significant proportion are of foreign origin, including residents with short-term permits and cross-border commuters. Many will be directly affected by Sunday’s vote on introducing a cantonal minimum wage.
The debate extends beyond Vaud. Switzerland’s Federal Court recently ruled that cities may introduce their own minimum wages, allowing Zurich and Winterthur to proceed with plans requiring employers to pay at least CHF23.90 and CHF23 ($29.93 and $28.80) per hour, respectively.
Trade unions and left-wing parties welcomed the decision, arguing that minimum wages approved by voters should be respected. Business groups criticised the ruling, warning that it could undermine collective labour agreements and create a patchwork of wage regulations. “Why should we continue negotiating collective labour agreements?” asked Gastrosuisse director Kareen Vaisbrot.
The debate is not over. Parliament is due to hold a final vote on June 19 on legislation that would allow certain nationwide collective labour agreements to take precedence over cantonal and municipal minimum wages. As a precaution, the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions has already announced plans to launch a referendum.
Apprenticeships remain the preferred path for young people in Switzerland after compulsory schooling, according to new figures published by the federal government today.
Around 63% of young people are considering an apprenticeship, and of the approximately 74,000 positions available this year, more than two-thirds have already been filled. Overall, 57% of young people already have a confirmed placement for after the summer holidays, according to the latest Transition Barometer survey.
The number of apprenticeship positions remains stable. Most training companies are offering the same number of places as last year. In all, 72% of training companies are offering the same number of apprenticeships as last year, 10% have increased the number of places available and another 10% have reduced them. Demand is particularly high in the health and social care, agriculture and forestry, and information and communication technology sectors.
Vocational training also continues to enjoy a positive image among young people. Of the respondents, 69% are convinced that apprentices are particularly good at solving practical problems, and 68% see apprenticeships as a future-oriented form of education that combines classroom learning with hands-on experience.
It has been a rainy week in Switzerland. Fortunately for football fans and public-viewing venues, warmer summer weather is forecast soon, just in time for Switzerland’s opening World Cup match against Qatar on Saturday.
My colleague Melanie Eichenberger spoke to one Swiss family living in California. For the Basler family, there will be no need for a giant screen. They will be watching the match live from the stands in Santa Clara. Tim (17), Leon (14) and Theo (12) Basler, along with their mother Nicole, will be among the spectators.
Although the three brothers were born and raised in California, where the family has lived for more than 20 years, Switzerland remains an important part of their lives. They return every summer to visit family and maintain their connection to the country, although this year’s trip will be postponed because of the World Cup.
A few Americanisms have nevertheless crept into family life. All three boys play on “soccer” teams, while their mother describes herself as a “full-blooded soccer mom”.
The Baslers are fortunate to have the tournament on their doorstep. For Switzerland’s government ministers, however, the journey appears too far. According to 20 Minuten, none are expected to attend the national team’s upcoming matches in the US.
For the Basler family, writes Eichenberger, the final result may ultimately be secondary. No matter how far Switzerland progresses in the tournament, this World Cup is likely to remain a lifelong memory.
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