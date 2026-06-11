Swiss soldiers and a police officer install security fencing along the shore of Lake Geneva ahead of the upcoming G7 summit.

Around 250 interventions per day – that is what Swiss police forces, cantonal authorities and the army are preparing for during the upcoming G7 summit. With several heads of state due to attend the gathering in Evian, France, from June 15-17, Swiss authorities are putting in place an extensive security operation. The topic was discussed today at a press conference at Geneva Airport.

Among the leaders expected are US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose attendance was confirmed yesterday.

Although France is hosting the summit, the venue in Evian lies just across the Swiss border and relies heavily on Geneva Airport for international arrivals

As a result, Switzerland will play a key role in ensuring the security of delegations while managing possible disruptions in the affected cantons.

“The entire Geneva police force will be deployed day and night. But that will not be enough,” Geneva police commander Monica Bonfanti told reporters. Additional police officers from other cantons and members of the Swiss army will also be deployed. Security measures range from protecting sensitive sites to airspace security and cybersecurity.

At the press conference, Alain Gaschen, Switzerland’s ambassador and Federal Council delegate for the G7 summit, acknowledged disagreements with France over the distribution of security and financial responsibilities. “No agreement has been reached on this matter so far,” he said.

Although Switzerland is not part of the G7, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency role this year, will welcome delegates at Geneva Airport and is expected to attend the gala dinner in Evian, where he is expected to meet Trump, reports the Tages-Anzeiger.