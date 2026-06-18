Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Electronic signatures: a boon for democracy, but a blow to Switzerland’s diplomatic prestige?
In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump digitally signed the agreement with Iran ahead of schedule – in Versailles, France. What does this mean for the ceremony planned at the Bürgenstock, in canton Nidwalden, where the signing was due to take place on Friday?
Enjoy the read!
The announced agreement between Washington and Tehran – whose formal signing had been scheduled in Switzerland – was unexpectedly signed overnight digitally by Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. A meeting is still expected to take place at the Bürgenstock Resort in canton Nidwalden.
The news caught many in Switzerland off guard, coming just a day after media reports stated that the document would be signed on Friday at the Bürgenstock.
“Will Switzerland continue to be involved?” many people have asked. In a statement to Keystone-ATS, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that the meeting at the Nidwalden resort will go ahead. US and Iranian representatives, along with mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and other parties, are still expected to meet there to launch the first round of implementation talks.
In an editorial, Bluenews argues that “France ultimately stole the spotlight from Switzerland,” offering Versailles as the stage for a highly symbolic geopolitical moment. Despite Macron thanking the Swiss federal government for its cooperation during the G7 summit in Evian, Trump’s decision to sign at the Palace of the Sun King is seen by some as a further slight, particularly given France’s reluctance to contribute to the security costs borne by Switzerland during the G7 summit organised close to the border.
After more than three hours of heated debate, the House of Representatives rejected the EFTA–Mercosur free trade agreement yesterday evening by 96 votes to 86, with 9 abstentions. The dossier now moves to the Senate.
A faction of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the Centre Party joined forces with the left – previously unsuccessful in securing stronger guarantees on human rights and environmental protection – to block the deal. The outcome came as a surprise, as earlier talks had suggested strong support.
A key factor was support for the agricultural sector. Parliament rejected a proposed CHF880 million support package intended to offset farmers’ potential losses under the agreement.
In another major decision, the House of Representatives approved the Federal Council’s indirect counter-proposal to the “Stop the Blackout” initiative, which seeks to lift the ban on building new nuclear power plants in Switzerland. A referendum now appears likely, with the Greens already signalling opposition.
By a narrow margin (100 to 98), the House of Representatives sided with the Senate in rejecting a motion to send the proposal back to the government for further financial clarification on the financial consequences of building new power stations, despite having supported such a move just days earlier.
Births in Switzerland fell in 2025, albeit only slightly, while the number of deaths remained virtually stable. This is the picture provided today by the Federal Statistical Office on natural population change.
Births fell slightly to 78,200, 100 fewer than in 2024 (–0.1%), marking the fourth consecutive annual decline, though less sharply than in 2024 (-2.2%) and 2023 (-2.8%). The average age at first birth rose to 32.5, compared with 32.4 years the previous year.
Deaths remained stable at 71,900 (in 2025), resulting in natural population growth – the difference between births and deaths – of around 6,300. While still positive, this figure continues to shrink, far below the peak of 22,900 recorded in 2016.
Both marriages (35,900; –2.3%) and divorces (15,800; –2.2%) also declined. However, provisional estimates suggest that nearly two in five marriages could still end in divorce if current trends persist.
Tonight, Switzerland plays its second group match of the World Cup in North America. Once again, we hear from a Swiss expat experiencing the tournament abroad – this time from Micky Hohl in his adopted home, Los Angeles.
Micky Hohl, 62, is following the tournament from LA after spending almost forty years in the United States. The atmosphere in the city is lively but attending games is not always feasible: tickets priced at $500 (around CHF400) would only secure “a seat in the clouds,” far from the action on the pitch, where tonight Switzerland will be trying to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Instead, Hohl has chosen to experience the event in his local neighbourhood, Koreatown, surrounded by big screens, bars, a Swiss flag – and even a cowbell. The World Cup is making its presence felt across the city: adverts, merchandise and even special themed public transport tickets in the colours of the various teams. Despite their higher price, Hohl could not resist buying one in Swiss colours.
As the tournament approaches, football fever has become increasingly visible, especially in fan zones such as Liberty Park, which have been set up with meticulous attention to detail. “It was full of cleaning staff taking care of every little detail. I’ve never seen anything like it in the 14 years I’ve lived here,” says Hohl, who nevertheless regrets the lack of official Swiss public viewings. “Even Uzbekistan has one,” he says.
Translated using AI/sb
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