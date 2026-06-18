The announced agreement between Washington and Tehran – whose formal signing had been scheduled in Switzerland – was unexpectedly signed overnight digitally by Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. A meeting is still expected to take place at the Bürgenstock Resort in canton Nidwalden.

The news caught many in Switzerland off guard, coming just a day after media reports stated that the document would be signed on Friday at the Bürgenstock.

“Will Switzerland continue to be involved?” many people have asked. In a statement to Keystone-ATS, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that the meeting at the Nidwalden resort will go ahead. US and Iranian representatives, along with mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and other parties, are still expected to meet there to launch the first round of implementation talks.

In an editorial, Bluenews argues that “France ultimately stole the spotlight from Switzerland,” offering Versailles as the stage for a highly symbolic geopolitical moment. Despite Macron thanking the Swiss federal government for its cooperation during the G7 summit in Evian, Trump’s decision to sign at the Palace of the Sun King is seen by some as a further slight, particularly given France’s reluctance to contribute to the security costs borne by Switzerland during the G7 summit organised close to the border.