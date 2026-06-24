Switzerland Today
Hello, Swiss people around the world,
Less than two weeks after the vote on tightening access to civilian service, the Swiss government is already bringing the issue back to the table with plans for a far-reaching reform. It wants to merge civilian service and civil defence into a new disaster protection service – a change that could make opting out of military service less attractive.
The debate promises to be heated. Critics on the left have already accused the authorities of pursuing a "salami-slicing" strategy to gradually weaken civilian service.
The Swiss government wants to overhaul the military service system: civilian service and civil defence could be merged into a new disaster protection service. It would be a major reform and would ultimately have to be approved by voters.
In practical terms, Swiss men would be required to serve in the security sector. The free choice between military service and civilian service would disappear, with conscripts assigned either to the army or to the new disaster protection service.
The government argues that the reform would help address recruitment shortages in both the army and civil defence, which are seen as increasingly problematic in the current security environment.
The government also took a decision directly affecting Swiss citizens abroad. Canton Lucerne has been authorised to conduct e-voting trials until November 2028. Lucerne residents living abroad will be able to vote online from the federal votes in September onwards.
Chris Franzen, manager of the Bürgenstock Resort, has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the recent talks between Iran and the United States. As he told CH Media newspapers, the hotel had less than 48 hours to prepare for the negotiations – a major logistical challenge.
To accommodate the delegations, all 380 rooms were reassigned to representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, who had gathered in canton Nidwalden to try to advance efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East. As a result, 1,200 bookings had to be cancelled and more than 2,000 guests rebooked into accommodation of their choice at the resort’s expense.
Within a matter of days, the hotel also had to establish security infrastructure, meeting rooms, a press centre and catering facilities. By comparison, the Ukraine peace summit held at the same venue two years ago benefited from months of preparation. Exhausted by the effort, Franzen chose to give his interview standing up, saying he feared he would fall asleep if he sat down.
The talks may have concluded, but they are unlikely to affect the ongoing cyber conflict. Homeland Justice, a hacker group reportedly linked to Iranian intelligence services, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS that the negotiations would have no impact on its activities. The group has already caused significant disruption in several countries, including Albania, and has threatened Switzerland.
People on low incomes are significantly more likely to suffer from chronic illnesses than wealthier households. This is one of the conclusions of a study conducted by the University of Basel on behalf of Helsana, Switzerland’s largest health insurer.
The study found that income is a strong predictor of health outcomes. People on low incomes are three times more likely to suffer from depression than those with higher incomes. “People on low incomes are more likely to work in jobs that are harmful to their health or to experience financial stress,” explained Kurt Schmidheiny, one of the researchers behind the study.
The disparities are similarly pronounced when it comes to chronic pain, which is also around three times more common among lower-income groups. These patients are also more frequently prescribed strong opioid medications. According to Schmidheiny, doctors tend to be more cautious when treating patients with higher levels of education.
The study also found that, despite visiting doctors more often, people on lower incomes are less likely to undergo preventive screening tests such as colonoscopies. This pattern also appears in cantons where such examinations are offered free of charge.
Buoyed by its crucial victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland faces Canada in Vancouver tonight (9pm Swiss time). It is a decisive match, but also a rare opportunity for the Swiss team to shine in front of a large local Swiss community.
A win would secure top spot in Group B and bring the added advantage of a week’s rest before the round of 16 on July 2 in Vancouver. For the many Swiss living in western Canada, it would also mean another chance to see their team play close to home. A draw or defeat, however, would lead to a much tighter schedule, with the next match already due on Sunday in Los Angeles.
For Switzerland’s Consul General in Vancouver, Thomas Schneider, the match against the host nation is a “jackpot”. Since the draw was made, he told the media, the fixture has been a frequent topic of conversation, both professionally and privately.
The past few months have been busy for Schneider and his team. The Consulate General has been preparing for the tournament since autumn, coordinating with organisers, police and local authorities, while also planning for possible consular assistance requests from Swiss supporters.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
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