Hello, Swiss people around the world,

Less than two weeks after the vote on tightening access to civilian service, the Swiss government is already bringing the issue back to the table with plans for a far-reaching reform. It wants to merge civilian service and civil defence into a new disaster protection service – a change that could make opting out of military service less attractive.

The debate promises to be heated. Critics on the left have already accused the authorities of pursuing a "salami-slicing" strategy to gradually weaken civilian service.