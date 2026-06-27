The week in Switzerland

As temperature records melted across Europe this week, fire bans were imposed in some Swiss cantons, hospitals and Swiss Federal Railways faced heat-related challenges, and teachers called for national protection measures.

On Thursday a heat record that had stood for almost 80 years in Switzerland was broken: the mercury exceeded 37°C at no fewer than four monitoring stations. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland in June (the highest temperature ever recorded is 41.5°C in Graubünden in 2003).

A day earlier the River Aare set a June record of 23.42°C at the Marzilibad in Bern. On Friday the two Beznau nuclear reactors in canton Aargau, which are cooled by water from the Aare, were taken off the grid. This is intended to prevent the river water from overheating.

The heatwave and an exceptionally dry spring are also significantly increasing the risk of forest fires across large parts of the country. Several cantons, including Valais, Aargau and parts of Graubünden, have already imposed total fire bans; partial restrictions are in place in Fribourg, Vaud and Geneva, among other places. Up-to-date information is available on the government’s forest fire danger websiteExternal link.

Swiss Federal Railways has experienced a number of disruptions to the railway infrastructure and rolling stock caused by the heat, including overheating of traction motors or faults in air-conditioning systems. There have been isolated delays and cancellations on rail services over the past few days, but services are generally running smoothly.

While most hospitals have not recorded a significant increase, the University Hospital of Zurich and emergency departments in Ticino have both reported a 10% increase in cases, Swiss public broadcaster SRF said on Thursday.

For its part, the Swiss Teachers’ Federation has called for nationwide adjustments to school infrastructure and the introduction of clear procedures. Above 26°C, the timetable must be adjusted and lessons moved to cooler rooms, it said, adding that once temperatures reach 30°C, lessons must be suspended.