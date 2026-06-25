A Swiss in Caracas described the earthquake as the strongest he has ever experienced.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela overnight. The destruction is reported to be extensive and the situation remains chaotic. Caritas Venezuela Programme Director Rafael Filliger is currently in Switzerland but has been in contact with people in the capital, Caracas, and spoke to Swiss public broadcaster SRF about the situation.

“There is utter chaos,” Filliger said. More than 20 aftershocks have already been recorded. He has contacted many of his colleagues and acquaintances in Venezuela, but has not yet heard back from everyone.

“One person replied that they were out on the street because there were still aftershocks. Another sent me photos showing large cracks in the walls of their house. Another picture showed the rubble of two collapsed buildings next door,” he said.

Around 800 Swiss Abroad live in Venezuela. Christian Brunnschweiler, a Swiss Abroad delegate to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad living in Caracas, also spoke to SRF, describing it as the strongest earthquake he had ever experienced.

“The whole house shook. On the other side of the city, several buildings have collapsed,” Brunnschweiler said. The earthquakes in Venezuela were felt as far away as Switzerland. The Swiss Seismological Service said its seismometers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich had clearly recorded the tremors.

Many countries have already offered assistance, and aid is urgently needed. But Venezuela also requires long-term support beyond the immediate disaster response, Filliger said. In the short term, priorities include clean drinking water, temporary shelter and tents.