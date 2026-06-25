Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
A devastating earthquake struck Venezuela overnight. So far, there have been only limited reports from the 800 Swiss citizens living in the country. Today we report on two Swiss Abroad based in Caracas who have been talking to the media about the situation.
My thoughts are with everyone affected by the disaster in Venezuela.
Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela overnight. The destruction is reported to be extensive and the situation remains chaotic. Caritas Venezuela Programme Director Rafael Filliger is currently in Switzerland but has been in contact with people in the capital, Caracas, and spoke to Swiss public broadcaster SRF about the situation.
“There is utter chaos,” Filliger said. More than 20 aftershocks have already been recorded. He has contacted many of his colleagues and acquaintances in Venezuela, but has not yet heard back from everyone.
“One person replied that they were out on the street because there were still aftershocks. Another sent me photos showing large cracks in the walls of their house. Another picture showed the rubble of two collapsed buildings next door,” he said.
Around 800 Swiss Abroad live in Venezuela. Christian Brunnschweiler, a Swiss Abroad delegate to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad living in Caracas, also spoke to SRF, describing it as the strongest earthquake he had ever experienced.
“The whole house shook. On the other side of the city, several buildings have collapsed,” Brunnschweiler said. The earthquakes in Venezuela were felt as far away as Switzerland. The Swiss Seismological Service said its seismometers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich had clearly recorded the tremors.
Many countries have already offered assistance, and aid is urgently needed. But Venezuela also requires long-term support beyond the immediate disaster response, Filliger said. In the short term, priorities include clean drinking water, temporary shelter and tents.
The Swiss federal government is cutting development cooperation funding abroad as part of its 2029–2032 budget plan, aiming to save CHF100 million ($123 million), it announced at a press conference yesterday.
Switzerland will end bilateral development programmes in Azerbaijan, Ghana and South Africa. The withdrawal from Latin America had already been decided in 2020. Around 100 posts are expected to be cut, while spending will be reduced by CHF20 million from next year.
At the same time, Switzerland plans to increase spending on emergency humanitarian aid by CHF330 million.
The government will also consolidate its international presence through a “one country, one office” principle. This means the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) will no longer operate simultaneously in the same partner countries, reducing duplication and simplifying management. “Showing solidarity does not mean being present everywhere,” Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at yesterday’s press conference.
Still, questions have been raised over the need for the cuts, given the federal government’s improving financial outlook. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin argued that the focus must be on preparing for future deficits and ensuring sufficient funding for the armed forces, and the old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI/AHV) and disability insurance schemes.
The announcement was met with criticism by left-wing parties and organisations active in international aid. Development NGO Alliance Sud described the cuts as “strengthening the fire brigade at the expense of fire prevention”. Social Democratic Party co-president Cédric Wermuth said Switzerland was “contributing to global uncertainty”.
There is a striking gap in voter turnout between generations. Around 60% of Swiss voters aged 70-79 regularly cast their ballots, compared with only 30% of those aged 25-29.
The findings come from a study published today by the liberal think tank Avenir Suisse. The disparity is notable given that the median age of Switzerland’s population is 43, while the median age of eligible voters is 53.5.
According to the study, young women vote more frequently than young men. After the age of 75, however, the pattern reverses, with older women participating less than their male counterparts.
The report argues that this gap has political consequences. It cites the approval of the 13th old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI/AHV) pension payment, which was supported by a majority of voters but rejected by those under 40. While age is by no means the only factor shaping voting behaviour, Avenir Suisse argues that it cannot be ignored. Since 2000, older voters have effectively determined the outcome of most referendums.
Several cantons, including Zurich and Lucerne, have voted on lowering the voting age to 16 at the cantonal level. So far, only canton Glarus has approved the measure, doing so in 2007.
According to Avenir Suisse, however, lowering the voting age would have only a marginal impact on narrowing the participation gap. The report predicts that the divide between younger and older voters will continue to widen until 2050, even though the median age of voters is expected to increase more slowly after 2030.
If you’re a Swiss Abroad who also speaks German or French, we have a podcast for you. Our podcast “Ade Merci, Schweiz” is back with a new season. The first episode explores what it takes to find a job abroad.
Working abroad is often seen as an exciting opportunity, but it also requires preparation and a good understanding of local customs. In the latest episode, podcast hosts Camille Kündig and Claire Micallef (for the German version) and Camille Kündig and Emilie Ridard (for the French version) speak with experts and Swiss Abroad who share their experiences of searching for work and adapting to life in a new country.
Psychologist and career transition expert Marion Aufseesser says applying for jobs abroad is about far more than simply sending out a CV. It requires careful preparation, “like a chef who shops before preparing a meal”. Understanding qualification recognition, cultural differences and administrative procedures can significantly improve the chances of success and help avoid disappointment.
Landing the job is not always the end of the challenge. Adapting to a new workplace culture can bring unexpected difficulties.
Swiss Abroad Nina Richard has experienced this first-hand in Canada, where she has lived since 2021. She says communication is generally less direct than in Switzerland and the line between professional and private life is often more blurred. Job security is also lower, and many of these cultural differences only become apparent once you are immersed in everyday working life.
Faced with these challenges, resilience and self-awareness are essential, Richard says. Difficulties can undermine confidence, something she experienced herself. She also cautions against “over-adapting”, warning that doing so can sometimes mask an unhealthy or toxic working environment.
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