The week in Switzerland

Several Swiss parliamentarians have criticised the government for making concessions to Washington without getting anything in return.

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has failed to achieve a breakthrough in the tariff dispute with the United States. Criticism of the Swiss negotiating strategy is growing louder in Switzerland.

Following a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Monday, Parmelin reiterated that Switzerland was adhering to the memorandum of understanding from November and expected the same from the US. “A deal’s a deal,” he told Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Tuesday.

Several parliamentarians subsequently criticised Parmelin for making concessions to Washington – for example removing barriers to imports of US cars and medical devices – without securing commitments in return. They also accuse the government of sidestepping parliament, by abandoning plans for a trade agreement in favour of amending an ordinance, which doesn’t require parliamentary approval.

“Switzerland’s predicament is also of its own making,” reckoned the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), which said that while one can certainly be annoyed by the “unpredictable” policies of US President Donald Trump, a bit of self-criticism wouldn’t go amiss.

“Often, there seems to be a lack of willingness [in parliament] to find quick, pragmatic solutions,” the NZZ wrote in an analysis on Tuesday. “Some politicians would rather see the export industry struggle than accept that one day someone might drive a newly approved Elon Musk Cybertruck to the supermarket and buy an American chlorinated chicken.”

The government and parliament must now close ranks and find compromises in order to meet US demands, the Zurich paper said. “Only in this way will our country’s export sector – which is so vital to us – have a realistic chance of securing a deal it can reasonably live with.”