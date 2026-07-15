Switzerland Today
Swiss people around the world, hello,
Switzerland is Europe’s ‘water tower’. I remember learning this reassuring fact at school. Water is a precious resource that should be conserved, but we were always told that Switzerland had more than enough of it.
Now, as I approach my forties, the reality looks rather different. Even here, water is starting to become scarce, with very real consequences, as today’s briefing shows.
Enjoy the read,
Water restrictions, livestock returning early from alpine pastures and growing risks for mountaineers: the Swiss media are examining the consequences of one of the worst droughts ever recorded in the country.
Switzerland is experiencing one of its most severe rainfall deficits since records began in 1864. Many cantons and municipalities have introduced restrictions on water use, watering gardens and filling swimming pools to protect rivers and groundwater. Fish are also suffering: authorities are carrying out rescue fishing operations to relocate them. Canton Solothurn has even banned swimming in certain rivers, while other authorities are focusing on public awareness campaigns.
The drought is also taking its toll on alpine pastures. Water and fodder are already in short supply, forcing some farmers to bring their livestock back down to the lowlands earlier than planned and, in some cases, reduce herd sizes. The political response has been swift. Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Ernst Wandfluh intends to table a motion calling on the federal government to invest in additional water reservoirs in mountain regions.
“The Matterhorn will still be there next year.” With these words, Pierre Mathey, secretary-general of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association, is urging mountaineers to postpone climbs this summer. Heat and the lack of snow are making alpine routes increasingly unstable, with more frequent rockfalls threatening even experienced climbers.
The proposed tightening of the “Lex Koller”, which restricts foreign buyers’ access to the Swiss property market, has emerged from the consultation process in a weakened form. The reform is dividing politicians and business groups, while doubts remain over its effectiveness.
The proposal has united parties from opposite ends of the political spectrum. The Social Democratic Party and the Swiss People’s Party support tighter restrictions, arguing that foreign investment is driving up property prices amid a housing shortage.
By contrast, parties and organisations with close ties to business fear serious economic consequences. The Liberal Green Party argues the changes could make Switzerland less attractive, while the Centre Party warns of risks for the economy, tourism and the property market. The Swiss Group for Mountain Regions also considers the proposal counterproductive.
Adding to the criticism, the government’s own impact assessment reaches a stark conclusion. It states that the proposed measures
“are not likely to significantly alleviate the problems in the housing market in any way. On the contrary, there is a risk that these problems will be further exacerbated.” In light of these findings, some critics accuse the Swiss federal government of sending a political signal ahead of the vote on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative rather than genuinely addressing the housing crisis.
Whether in Thailand, the Caribbean, Hungary or Spain, more and more Swiss citizens are choosing to retire abroad – often for financial reasons, but not exclusively. Swiss free daily 20 Minuten shares the stories of seven of them.
“In Switzerland, I’d be living in poverty. Here, I own four cars.” Helmut, a Swiss pensioner living in Hungary, explains why he left Switzerland. The newspaper explores the lives of Swiss retirees abroad at a time when the old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) (also known as AHV/AVS) has overpaid around CHF40 million ($50 million) to recipients abroad because some deaths and changes of residence were not reported.
Other stories show that financial reasons are not the only motivation. “In Europe, elderly people are simply cast aside. Here, that’s not the case yet,” says Alfred (66), who has been living in Thailand with his Thai wife for the past eight years.
Moving abroad, however, is not always straightforward. Markus (67), who also relocated to Thailand to avoid having to claim additional benefits in Switzerland, says he struggles with the language and currently has few social contacts apart from his husband.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sp
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative