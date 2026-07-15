Whether in Thailand, the Caribbean, Hungary or Spain, more and more Swiss citizens are choosing to retire abroad – often for financial reasons, but not exclusively. Swiss free daily 20 Minuten shares the stories of seven of them.

“In Switzerland, I’d be living in poverty. Here, I own four cars.” Helmut, a Swiss pensioner living in Hungary, explains why he left Switzerland. The newspaper explores the lives of Swiss retirees abroad at a time when the old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) (also known as AHV/AVS) has overpaid around CHF40 million ($50 million) to recipients abroad because some deaths and changes of residence were not reported.

Other stories show that financial reasons are not the only motivation. “In Europe, elderly people are simply cast aside. Here, that’s not the case yet,” says Alfred (66), who has been living in Thailand with his Thai wife for the past eight years.

Moving abroad, however, is not always straightforward. Markus (67), who also relocated to Thailand to avoid having to claim additional benefits in Switzerland, says he struggles with the language and currently has few social contacts apart from his husband.

Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sp