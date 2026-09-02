There has been a new twist in the case surrounding outgoing Ticino cantonal president Claudio Zali. The Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened new criminal proceedings against him over allegations of sexual abuse.

Zali is accused of sexual abuse as part of an investigation into incidents dating back several years. The Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office yesterday confirmed a report revealed by Swiss public broadcaster RSI. The Lega politician has been questioned as a suspect and denies any responsibility for the allegations against him.

The Ticino government is now asking Zali to step down with immediate effect in order to preserve his credibility and that of the institutions. However, he has said he will remain in office until his scheduled departure. The cantonal government has therefore stripped him of his territorial affairs portfolio. Zali has already announced his resignation, which is due to take effect in a few days.

Zali has been under fire since the publication of an audio recording in which he can be heard encouraging a female friend to hit a woman who was harassing her, just as he claimed to have done himself. The person who released the recording was subsequently found dead in Lake Lugano. Zali is also the subject of another criminal investigation relating to his involvement in the case of a friend’s son, who was arrested for taking part in a punitive attack against a teenager.

Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts