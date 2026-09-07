The perpetrator of last week’s attack at a rave in Aarau, which left one person dead and six injured, used a semi-automatic rifle among other weapons. The AKS-74, a variant of the Russian Kalashnikov, has been classified as a prohibited weapon in Switzerland since 2019. The attacker had acquired the rifle before the law changed.

But research by the NZZ am Sonntag shows that hundreds of such weapons are still legally purchased every year under exemption permits. These are granted to sports shooters and collectors who meet certain requirements. According to the newspaper, the conditions for sport shooters are relatively lenient: five or ten years after receiving the permit they need only prove club membership or show they have participated in shooting activities five times over a five-year period. A single permit can cover the purchase of multiple weapons.

Despite the ban, tens of thousands of prohibited weapons have reportedly been sold in Switzerland since 2019. In canton Valais, authorities have already issued 386 permits this year, while rejecting just two applications. Some cantons could not provide exact figures as they do not keep statistics. As there is no national firearms register in Switzerland, nobody knows exactly how many prohibited weapons have been legally sold nationwide, according to the NZZ.