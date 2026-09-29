Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 5% in 2027. Political pressure is growing – at the same time, a reform from 2028 could reduce premiums somewhat.

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had to announce bad news today: Health insurance premiums are rising again, this time by an average of 5%. She cited the ageing population, new treatment options and the fact that some people use medical services often as reasons.

For many Swiss households, this increase will continue to put a strain on the budget – healthcare costs are regularly shown to be the biggest concern of the Swiss in surveys.

Even before the announcement of the new premium increases, the Social Democratic Party announced its new initiative “For lower health insurance premiums”. It calls for around 90% of those insured to subsidised with credits for several monthly premiums. This is to be financed by higher federal taxes for the highest-earning 10% of the population, as well as for companies.

However, there is also a small glimmer of hope for premium payers, but not until 2028. From then on the cantons will now also have to contribute to outpatient treatment costs, which are currently borne entirely by the health insurance companies. This will relieve the burden on the health insurance companies – according to calculations by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), this could reduce premiums by around 2% throughout Switzerland.