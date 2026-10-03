The week in Switzerland

On Sunday the Swiss electorate emphatically rejected two initiatives – on neutrality and food security – with the Swiss Abroad on almost exactly the same wavelength as their compatriots in Switzerland on the former.

The neutrality initiative, which sought to enshrine a strict interpretation of neutrality in the constitution, was rejected by 70.2% of all voters and 70.4% of Swiss Abroad (in the 12 cantons for which the Federal Statistical Office has detailed figures).

For Agnese Zucca at the gfs.bern polling institute, what was most notable was rather that Swiss citizens living abroad – who she said are generally more urban and progressive, and who generally vote further to the left – didn’t reject the proposal even more decisively than the rest of the country.

While 72.5% of all voters rejected the food security initiative, which aimed to strengthen domestic food production, prioritise plant-based foods and protect groundwater resources, “only” 63.4% of expat voters did. “Swiss citizens living abroad are more sensitive to environmental issues and almost always provide a counterpoint to the domestic population,” according to Zucca.

Did you get your voting papers in time? Two days before the vote, Swiss public broadcaster SRF noted that many voters living abroad do not. “E-voting is seen as a ray of hope for them, but it remains controversial,” it wrote about an issue that Swissinfo has covered frequently.